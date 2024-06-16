Mayor John-John Garcia Cup 2024 unwraps in Barili, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A huge multisports event is currently happening in the municipality of Barili in southwest Cebu.

The “Mayor John-John Garcia Cup 2024” unfolded on Friday, June 14, at the RVA Gymnasium with over a thousand young athletes from 42 competing teams, comprised of Barili’s barangays, competing in 11 sports events organized by the local government unit.

In his opening speech, Mayor Garcia said that the sports event was a display of unity, sportsmanship, and skills of Barili’s very own young athletes.

“It’s a celebration of unity, sportsmanship, and the skills of our local athletes. This tournament aims to empower the youth through sports, encourage friendship, build camaraderie, boost health and fitness, and expose the athletes at the grassroots level in our municipality,” Garcia added in a statement that was released to the media.

The Mayor John-John Garcia Cup 2024 features bangkarera (boat racing), taekwondo, volleyball, basketball, badminton, futsal, chess, off-road enduro and motocross, Mobile Legends Esports tournament, lawn tennis, and pickleball.

Remarkably, this sports event has been happening in Barili for the past three years and has produced dozens of competitive athletes that represented not just the town but Cebu Province in various meets including the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA).

Best Muse

Highlighting the opening ceremony of the Mayor John-John Garcia Cup 2024 on Friday was the “Best Muse” pageant with Brgy. Maghanoy’s Mary Ann Alvarado winning the title, while Brgy. Pangpang’s Jennifer Dela Cerna placed second and Arabelle Siton of Brgy. Tal-Ot rounding off the top three.

The rest of the top five “Best Muse” candidates were Vanessa Secuya (Tubod) and Venice Bhergel Borbon (Mantalongon).

Meanwhile, the “Best in Uniform” award went to Brgy. Japitan, while Brgy. Malolos placed second and Brgy. Tal-Ot was third place.

The basketball tournament took place right after the opening ceremony with Brgy. Campangga manhandling Brgy. Pancil, 106-53, while Brgy. Bolocboloc beat Brgy. Nabunturan, 77-61.

On the other hand, Brgy. Bagakay edged Brgy. Sayaw, 90-85, during their game on Saturday, June 15.

On Sunday, June 16, Brgy. Guibuangan beat Brgy. Luhod, 100-68, while Brgy. Candugay won over Brgy. Paril, 98-79.

Also, Brgy. Minolos defeated Brgy. Azucena, 98-84. Brgy. Japitan triumphed over Brgy. Tubod, 98-84, while Brgy. Sta. Ana edged Brgy. Luyo 98-82.

Lastly, Brgy. Tal-Ot nipped Brgy. Patupat, 84-77.

