Marcos to Filipinos on Eid’l Adha: Grow in wisdom and fortitude

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. urged Filipinos to “grow in wisdom and fortitude” as the nation celebrates Eid’l Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice.

In joining Filipino Muslims in the observance of Eid’l Adha, Marcos highlighted this solemn occasion as a chance to reflect on the story of Ibrahim, whose unwavering faith and love for Allah are central to Islamic teachings.

“May we grow in wisdom and fortitude as we discern challenges, knowing that there is gain in surrender and the act of letting go, even of persons and things we value the most,” said Marcos in a statement.

“As we understand the significance of this commemoration, we feel deep within ourselves that, in nurturing our relationship with others and the Almighty, we are strengthened by our past and fueled with lessons to face tomorrow with grit and resilience,” he added.

Marcos expressed hope that Filipinos “will have the clarity of mind and kindness of heart” to overcome trials that prevent them from achieving true peace.

“Let us continue to radiate goodness to those around us, confident that—with the right intention and conduct—the true, the good, and the beautiful will prosper now and in the years to come,” he said.

Eid’I Adha is the second of the two great Muslim festivals, after Eid al-Fitr.

