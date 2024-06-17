cdn mobile

Barangay worker in Mambaling killed while having lunch

By: Paul Lauro - CDN Digital Correspondent | June 17,2024 - 05:51 PM

Edward Abayan, 44, and an administrative staff at Mambaling Barangay Hall was gunned down while having lunch in a carenderia in Brgy. Duljo Fatima, Cebu City on June 17, 2024. | CDN Digital Photo / Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Still unidentified gunmen killed a barangay worker here while he was having lunch on Monday, June 17.

Police in Mambaling confirmed a shooting incident that took place in Brgy. Duljo Fatima that claimed the life of a 44-year-old man.

The victim was identified as Edward Abayan, 44, a resident of Alaska Mambaling who also worked as an administrative staff for the same barangay.

According to witnesses, Abayan was eating inside a carenderia along Spolarium Street in Brgy. Duljo Fatima around 1 p.m. on Monday when a man approached him and then fired his gun towards the victim.

He was declared dead on the spot.

Investigators continue to determine the identity of the suspects and possible motives behind the fatal shooting.

