All set for Amparo-Francisco duel in “Kumong Bol-Anon XVI”

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Jake “El Bambino” Amparo and his opponent, JC Francisco, will lock horns in their main event showdown in “Kumong Bol-Anon XVI” on Monday, June 24, at the gymnasium in Bilar town, Bohol.

Amparo of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable and Francisco of Valenzuela City made the official weigh-in on Sunday, June 23, to schedule their eight-rounder non-title bout.

The 26-year-old Amparo is eyeing to end his back-to-back losing skid.

To recall, Amparo courageously stepped in as a last-minute replacement for ArAr Andales for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) world minimumweight title bout against champion Ginjiro Shigeoka last March in Nagoya, Japan.

Amparo went on to lose via a second-round knockout. Prior to that, he lost to countryman Pedro Taduran for the IBF world title eliminator in December last year in Bohol.

Nonetheless, Amparo is on a comeback journey starting with his fight against Francisco tomorrow in Bilar.

He weighed in at 104.3 pounds, while Francisco tipped the scales heavier at 110 lbs. Francisco was overweight and was given ample time to reduce.

The 26-year-old Amparo has 14 wins with six losses, one draw, and three knockouts, while Francisco sports an 8-16-6 (win-loss-draw) with three knockouts in his pro boxing resume.

Also featured in the “Kumong Bol-Anon XVI” fight card is Sugarey Leonard Pores versus Jerson Arigola, Richard Laspona vs. Carlo Diaz VII, Rey Simbajon vs. Marjhun Tabamo, and Leonard Pores III vs. Rustom Sario.

