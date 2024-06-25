Cebu Daily Newscast: ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor killed in Hawaii shark attack

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

A Hawaiian surfer who also acted on TV and in movies including Johnny Depp’s “Pirates of the Caribbean” has died in a shark attack, authorities said.

Tamayo Perry, 49, died on Sunday at Malaekahana Beach on Oahu, moments after the encounter.

Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has ordered the removal of the streetlights along OsmeÃ±a Boulevard that sparked controversy online over the weekend.

The implementing unit of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), the team that erected the street lamps that jutted out on the middle of the road, had also been instructed not to put up more especially if they are located closer to traffic than sidewalks.

There is a huge possibility that public utility vehicles (PUVs) may no longer be allowed to traverse in downtown Cebu City.

But as of Tuesday, June 25, as construction for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project continues, no formal proposals have been raised yet, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) said.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte, Davao 1st District Rep. Paolo Duterte, and Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte will run for senator in the 2025 elections, Vice President Sara Duterte confirmed on Tuesday.

She also said that Mayor Duterte is eyeing a presidential bid in the 2028 elections.

