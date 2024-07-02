Palaro organizers promise ‘best of Cebu’ in opening ceremony

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the anticipation continues to buildup for Palarong Pambansa 2024, local organizers have remained tight-lipped as to who will be performing in the opening ceremony next week.

One of the meet’s highlights, the grand opening ceremony is scheduled on July 9 at the newly-renovated Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

However, local organizers want the performers of the opening ceremony to remain a secret for the meantime, but they promise the spectators and 12, 000 athletes from 19 delegations a spectacular experience.

READ: Palarong Pambansa 2024 will be a Palaro of many firsts

Confirmed to grace the event is outgoing Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary and Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio, while President Ferdinand “Bong-Bong” Marcos Jr. yet to be confirm his attendance.

Best of Cebu

With two of the country’s top leaders expected to attend, Cebu City aims to deliver not only entertainment but a spectacular showcase of talents during the opening ceremony.

READ: VP Sara to attend Palarong Pambansa 2024 opening event

Assistant School Division Superintendent Adolf Aguilar of DepEd Cebu City emphasized the element of surprise in the performances and productions for the meet’s opening ceremony.

“As to the details, it’s best kept secret. But definitely it’s all about the best of Cebu. We already announced also that the P-Pop group Alamat will be performing,” Aguilar told reporters in a press conference.

READ: Palarong Pambansa 2024 billeting quarters ready to house delegates

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports say that seasoned events organizers Victor Hao Cuenco and Junjet Primor Jr. were tapped to handle the Palaro’s opening program’s production numbers. The two events organizers also handled the opening ceremony of the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) last May at the South Road Properties (SRP).

During the CVIRAA’s opening program, visiting delegates and athletes were treated to a performance showcasing Cebu’s iconic Sinulog Festival, featuring its best Sinulog dance groups.

READ: Palarong Pambansa 2024: Rama is very welcome to attend — Garcia

Element of surprise

As for the Palaro’s opening program, organizers remain tight-lipped to preserve the element of surprise.

Meanwhile, Aguilar said that Alas Pilipinas members and Cebuana volleyball players’ Cherry Ann Rondina and Thea Gagate will grace the volleyball events scheduled at the USJ-R Basak gymnasium.

In addition, Olympians and veteran athletes were invited to attend in the closing ceremony.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP