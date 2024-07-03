CSCR tunnel: Only 4-wheels and up can pass once rehab work starts

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Only four-wheeled vehicles and up like cars and trucks will be permitted to use the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) tunnel once the partial lane closure for rehabilitation begins, effective July 18.

The partial lane closure will facilitate the rehabilitation and repair works of the CSCR tunnel, which are expected to last six to seven months.

The project includes the installation of a new lighting system inside the tunnel with closer intervals and an increased number of light units, the application of reflective paint on its side walls and ceilings, and the repair of hairline cracks.

The partial closure will affect the rightmost lanes in both directions, which will be closed to traffic. However, the leftmost lanes will remain open for vehicles with four wheels and up, including cars, SUVs, vans, and trucks.

Meanwhile, motorcycles and other two or three-wheeled vehicles will need to use alternative routes during this period.

Lawyer Kent Jongoy, the assistant department head of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), said that the partial lane closure necessitates restricting motorcycles because they tend to swerve or change lanes indiscriminately. This can impede traffic flow or, worse, result in accidents, especially with only one lane available.

“We will be limiting the access of motorcycles. Those vehicles, three wheels and below, dili na siya kasud sa atong SRP tunnel for the very reason that we only have one lane,” Jongoy said.

(We will be limiting the access of motorcycles. Those vehicles, three wheels and below, cannot enter our SRP tunnel (CSCR tunnel) for the very reason that we only have one lane.)

As the tunnel is closed to certain vehicles, motorists will be rerouted to travel along MJ Cuenco Avenue, then in front of the Compañía Marítima Building, heading to the South Road Properties.

Another alternative route is through the access road from MC Briones at the back of the Senior Citizen’s Park in front of the Executive Building of the Cebu City Hall–ML Quezon Boulevard.

On June 25, the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) announced that the CSCR tunnel would be partially closed for six to seven months to allow for crucial repairs.

Jongoy said that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) would be conducting repairs on both lanes of the tunnel. During an ocular inspection last June, engineers discovered several hairline cracks and defective streetlights that, if left unaddressed, could pose risks to motorists.

The CSCR tunnel is one of the infrastructure that links mainland Cebu to the South Road Properties (SRP). /with reports from Ferlyn Batiancilla, Niña Mae Oliverio, Morexette Marie Erram

