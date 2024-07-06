Toledo City police hunt 2 men who attacked ‘arrogant’ neighbor

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Policemen in Toledo City, Cebu are after two men who are believed to be responsible for punching and shooting a neighbor in Sitio Buswang in Brgy. Cambang-ug on Thursday, July 4.

The incident happened at around 8 p.m. near a river in Sitio Buswang.

In a report, Toledo police said that the suspects, who were identified as Johnny Largo, 30, and a certain Jaybe, allegedly told Roy Abarquez Isidro “You are so very arrogant,” before punching him on the face and shooting him on the right leg.

Toledo police said that the two suspects were said to have been drinking liquor before the shooting incident happened.

Police continue to look into the motive of the attack on Isidro as they also try to locate the two suspects. This early, they do not discount the possibility of personal grudge as motive of the crime.

According to their initial investigation, Toledo police said that Isidro, who sieves sand for use in construction projects, was sitting on the riverbank when the two men arrived.

They allegedly punched him on the face and shot him on his leg before they fled.

Police said that Isidro remains admitted to the hospital for the treatment of his injuries. They will see him soon to continue their investigation as they also prepare frustrated murder complaints against the two suspects.

Meanwhile, Toledo police are urging residents in Brgy. Cambang-ug to be vigilant and to immediately report the sighting of the two suspects in their area because they are armed and dangerous.

