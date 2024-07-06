Kandaya captures 3rd place in HRRACI Sportsfest 2024 hoop wars

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Kandaya Resort wrapped up its Hotel Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu, Inc. (HRRACI) Sportsfest 2024 basketball campaign with a fitting third-place finish.

This was after Kandaya Resort outlasted Jpark Island Resort in a lung-busting, 98-93, victory on Friday evening, July 5, at the Capitol Parish gymnasium along Escario Street, here.

Jed Lorenz Moralde put on a heroic double-double game to lead Kandaya to winning third place in the tournament.

READ: Shangri-La, Seda set up HRRACI hoop wars finals duel

He scored 25 points and grabbed 17 rebounds. He paired them with five assists, two steals, and a block.

His teammate, Joshua Villa, also had a field day, dropping 25 points with four rebounds, four assists, and a steal.

READ: HRRACI Sportsfest basketball final four cast complete

Renciel Rosaceña and Ronald Fernandez combined for 31 points with nine boards, and nine dimes to help Kandaya win the third place of the HRRACI Sportsfest.

Kandaya got off to a great start by building a nine-point cushion, 27-16, and at one point led as many as 18 points, 74-56, midway in the second half.

READ: Action-packed HRRACI Sportsfest 2024 unfolds this June-July

However, JPark fought back, cutting the huge lead to just a five-point deficit in the final canto.

Still, Kandaya managed to outlast, escaping with the third-place honors.

James Llenes finished with a game-high 29 points with seven rebounds, four steals, and two assists in JPark’s losing efforts.

Brian Santillan had a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Warren Cañete nearly had a triple-double with 15 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, and two steals for the losing squad.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP