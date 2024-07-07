Man shot outside fiesta disco in Minglanilla, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines- A 24-year-old man landed in the hospital after he was reportedly shot on his nape with the use of an unlicensed revolver.

The shooting incident happened at around 1:48 a.m. on Sunday, July 7, in Purok Tambis, Sitio Sandayong, Brgy. Cuanos in Minglanilla, Cebu were a fiesta disco was held.

Police identified the victim as Kerbie Caño Manayon, a resident of the said barangay.

The alleged gunman was identified by witnesses as Manayon’s neighbor, Jennel Acusta Gomera.

PMaj. Mark Don Leanza, the in-charge of the Minglanilla Police Station, said that Manayon allegedly punched Gomera’s father while they were at the fiesta disco.

The suspect took revenge.

Gomera allegedly shot Manayon, with the use of a .38 caliber revolver, when went out of the disco to urinate.

Manayon sustained a bullet wound on his nape and was brought to the Minglanilla District Hospital where he is currently recuperating.

During their follow up operation, police arrested Gomera who was hiding in his aunt’s place in Brgy. Vito also in Minglanilla town.

Gomera is currently detained at the custodial facility of the Minglanilla Police Station.

