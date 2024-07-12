Food, fashion and finesse: Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan hosts grand wedding expo

The enchanting halls and renowned hospitality of Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan Cebu captured the hearts of soon-to-be-wed couples at the much-celebrated “Brides at Triton Wedding Expo 2024.” From July 6 to 7, 2024, the Triton Grand Ballroom transformed into a haven of bridal inspiration and elegance.

The two-day expo featured a carefully selected and diverse lineup of wedding industry leaders, showcasing everything from luxurious bridal fashion ateliers to meticulous event planners, visionary designers, and culinary artisans specializing in delectable food and beverage offerings. Attendees were also treated to a comprehensive selection of services essential for crafting a perfect wedding day, including talented videographers, photographers capturing every magical moment, live painting coverage to immortalize the event, and boutique gift and souvenir providers offering personalized mementos.

“We know that your wedding is one of the most important days in your life, and we want to make sure it’s special. To have two soulmates get together and join two families into one family is truly special,” cites Brian Connelly, Jpark Island Resort & Waterparks’ Vice President of Operations and General Manager.

Beyond showcasing products and services, the expo highlighted Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan Cebu standing as a premier wedding destination, emphasizing its ability to deliver world-class experiences and a portfolio of successful events. The synergy of talent and expertise on display underscored the resort’s role as a hub of creativity and innovation in the wedding industry, allowing couples to craft a wedding experience tailored to their unique story and preferences.

Trust the process: Tips from Bonez and Fofo

The 2-day wedding expo opened with a ceremonial ribbon cutting ceremony led by real-life celebrity couple Megan Young-Daez and Mikael Daez together with Jpark Resort officials.

Known for their charming presence and engaging personalities, Miss World 2013 Megan Young-Daez and husband-actor Mikael Daez graced the event and shared their personal experiences and professional insights on planning the perfect wedding with finesse.

“Enjoy the process, it’s not something that’s supposed to be stressful. It’s a day where you both get together and really get to enjoy it with the people you both love,” Megan, also known as Bonez, shared her take on keeping things organized.

Their session was a standout feature of the event, offering valuable guidance for couples embarking on their wedding planning journey. The ‘kilig’ real-life couple emphasized the importance of infusing personal touches into their special day, whether it be for decorations, attire, or other elements, and highlighted the role of trust throughout the planning process.

“Coming from events, every single person is important. It’s a team play, especially in mounting events such as a wedding and the reception,” said Mikael, also known as Fofo, as he discussed the importance of their relationship with suppliers for their wedding.

A culinary masterclass on wedding trends

Chef Yi-Fan Chu, the Executive Chef of Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan Cebu, graced the celebration with a presentation on contemporary food trends that can elevate any wedding feast and add flair to the memorable event.

According to Chef Yi-Fan Chu, in addition to exploring current culinary favorites, couples should consider integrating family recipes, unforgettable dishes from past adventures, and the dietary and nutritional needs of their guests into their wedding reception. His session offered practical advice and creative ideas for couples looking to make their wedding menus as memorable as their vows.

Category is…Bridal Extravaganza

Amidst the aisle-like runway, exquisite bridal wear crafted by talented designers took center stage at the ‘Timeless Ties’ fashion show echoing the grand finale of the 2-day Brides at Triton Wedding Expo 2024.

The fashion show featured the intricate and heavenly creations of designers:

Dexter Alazas,

June Escario,

Phillip Tampus,

Philip Rodriguez,

Oj Hofer,

Wendell Quisido,

Protacio, and

Marichu Chan,

alongside Claudia Yeung’s luxurious BEZZA collection.

From classic ball gowns to sleek modern silhouettes, the designs showcased the latest trends in bridal fashion while honoring timeless elegance.

Kickstart your happily ever after at Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan Cebu and make your wedding one for the books. For event bookings and inquiries, call 0917 829 2454 or send an email to [email protected].

