E-bike driver nabbed for rape of 14-year-old girl in Cebu City

CEBU A 25-year-old e-bike driver landed in jail after he was accused of raping 14-year-old girl inside a lodging room in Barangay Cogon Pardo, Cebu City on Tuesday evening, July 9, 2024.

The arrested person, Ruel Lejista, is reportedly a friend of the victim’s family.

Police, in a report, said that the incident happened at around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

The suspect allegedly persuaded the victim to accompany him to get money somewhere to which she agreed.

The minor, however, was shocked when the suspect brought her instead to an eatery in the Brgy. Bulacao.

Lejista allegedly forced the 14-year-old to drink alcohol and then brought her to a lodging house in Brgy. Cogon Pardo.

Inside the lodging house, he allegedly kissed the girl on her neck and forced her to take off her clothes.

Lejista allegedly abused the girl by using his fingers. This was after he allegedly failed to have sex with the girl because it was the first time for the girl to do the sex act.

The child’s worried mother sought the help of police at around 11:00 p.m. when she did not return home at about that time.

She told police that the suspect took her daughter.

The victim, however, arrived home at around 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, and she told her mother about what happened.

The mother, in turn, reported what happened to her daughter to the police.

A follow up investigation was then conducted by personnel of the Inayawan Police Station after being informed of the incident.

They arrested Lejista at his house in the barangay at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Lejista reportedly told police during his arrest that he was drunk at the time of the incident.

Moreover, he said that they were celebrating his child’s birthday before he left and transferred to the eatery.

As of this writing, he is detained at the custodial facility of the Inayawan Police Station pending the filing of rape charges against him.

