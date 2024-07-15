Palarong Pambansa 2024: 3 Mindanao bidders revealed 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three regions from Mindanao are currently bidding to host the Palarong Pambansa 2026.

It was officially revealed by Adolf Aguilar, assistant division schools superintendent of Cebu City of the Department of Education (DepEd), in an interview on Monday, July 14, in the penultimate of the Palarong Pambansa 2024 in Cebu City.

According to Aguilar, the announcement of the 2026 host will be announced on Tuesday, July 16, in the grand closing ceremony at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

To recall, Region 1, Ilocos Region, won the bidding to host next year’s Palarong Pambansa. It will be held in Laoag, Ilocos Norte.

“The 2025 Palarong Pambansa host was already announced, but the 2026 host has three bidders from Mindanao,” said Aguilar in the interview.

The three bidders are Zamboanga City, Agusan del Norte, and Misamis Oriental, according to Aguilar.

One of these three bidders will be announced as the 2026 host of the Palarong Pambansa.

The last time Mindanao hosted the Palarong Pambansa was in 2019 in Davao City.

