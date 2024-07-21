BIR-7: Use of fake TIN cards is a criminal offense

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The use of a fake Tax Identification Number (TIN) card is a criminal offense and is punishable with a fine of not less than P5,000 and imprisonment of six months and one day to six years under Article 172 of the Revised Penal Code.

Jay Rozen Bartazan of the legal division of the Bureau of Internal Revenue in Central Visayas (BIR-7) is urging those who possess fake TIN cards to immediately surrender these to their office to avoid arrest and the imposition of sanctions.

“To those who purchased these fraudulent and fake TIN cards through marketplace, we strongly advise you to please surrender your fake TIN cards to the nearest revenue district offices,” he said.

Fake TIN cards

Bartazan made his appeal following the arrest of a woman from Talisay City, who allegedly prints and sells fake BIR TIN cards and PhilHealth identification cards.

Suspect Geraldine Tausa, 38, allegedly uses a factitious name, Natashiwa Anata, to advertise and sell fraudulent cards online.

Since April this year, BIR-7 noticed a growing number of individuals, like Tausa, who sell fake TIN cards online for P180 to P300 each.

In addition, they also monitored the use of fake TIN cards to transact with their Central Visayas office.

With this, they decided to already seek the assistance of the National Bureau of Investigation here (NBI-7) to identify and apprehend the makers and distributors of fake TIN cards.

“Let this serve as a warning to those who are still engaged in this type of printing of fake TIN cards that the BIR, together with the NBI, will continue to go after all of you and there is nowhere you can go where the arms of the law will not be able to catch you,” Bartazan said.

QR Code

Bartazan said that while a fake TIN card may look exactly the same as the ones that they produce, these do not have QR codes that generate information about the owner of the card.

He said that the best way to test the authenticity of a TIN card is to scan its QR code.

Bartazan said the QR code is the only security feature they have on their TIN cards for now. But they will be discussing other possible security features they can add on their cards.

Perception

Lawyer Renan Augustus Oliva, the NBI-7 director, said that many individuals go to intermediaries believing that they would save time.

“There is a perception that if you go to the government agency, it would take time to transact. It’s the other way around. If you go to the particular government agency, there is a help desk [where you can ask for help]. Under the law, there is a help desk in every government agency,” he said.

Bartazan said that applicants may receive their TIN card within the day for as long as they comply with all the documentary requirements.

The processing of documents, he said, would also vary based on the number of clients that they cater to on a daily basis.

And the best part is that the application of a TIN card with the BIR, is free of charge.

