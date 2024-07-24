‘Oratio Imperata for Peace’ released by CBCP

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) released the “Oratio Imperata for Peace” on Monday, July 22, 2024.

The special prayer was approved during the 128th CBCP Plenary Assembly.

The prayer will be recited from July 25, 2024, to January 1, 2025.

This is the prayer for peace:

Oratio Imperata for Peace

God our Heavenly Father, Lord of peace and justice, we humbly come

before you during this time of escalating geopolitical tensions in our part

of the world.

Through the years you have sustained our faith in you as a nation. It is our

faith in Your Divine providence that has made us survive the countless

natural and human-caused calamities that have come our way in our

history as a people. Spare us, Lord, from the horrors of war. Hear our pleas

as we cry out to You. Have mercy on us, Lord; rescue us from the

malevolent forces that influence world leaders. For we believe, that “…our

struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the

authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual

forces of evil in the heavenly realms” (Eph 6:12).

We pray for our leaders entrusted with making crucial decisions for our

nation. We place all our hopes in You, seeking Your forgiveness and mercy

for the times when our fears and suspicions have tainted our perceptions

with ethnic biases and prejudices verging on racism.

We earnestly pray Lord, that you “make us instruments of your peace.

Where there is hatred let us bring love. Where there is injury, pardon. Where

there is doubt, faith. Where there’s despair, hope. Where there is darkness,

light. Where there is sadness, joy.”

Through our Lord Jesus Christ your Son, who lives and reigns with you, in

the unity of the Holy Spirit, God forever and ever. AMEN.

Our Lady, Queen of Peace, pray for us.

St Michael the Archangel, pray for us.

St. Joseph, pray for us.

St. Francis of Assisi, pray for us

St. Lorenzo Ruiz, pray for us.

St. Pedro Calungsod, pray for us.

(Diocesan patron)…, pray for us