OSG files petition in court to remove Alice Guo as Bamban mayor

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) on Monday filed a petition for quo warranto against suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo before the Manila Regional Trial Court.

A quo warranto, which literally means “by what authority,” is a special civil action to determine if an individual has the right to exercise or hold a public office.

Here, the OSG, led by Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra told the court that Guo is “unlawfully holding the position and illegally exercising the duties and responsibilities of the Office of the Mayor of Bamban, Tarlac.”

“She is not a Filipino citizen. She is a Chinese national. Thus, she is ineligible to run for any elective public office,” Guevarra told reporters.

The OSG added Guo has committed acts that are grounds for the forfeiture of her office.

“More specifically, she has committed acts of serious dishonesty which, under the local government code, warrant her removal from office,” Guevarra said.

Guo’s name was dragged into the investigation involving operations of the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (Pogo) after authorities discovered documents showing that electric meter of Zun Yuan Technology, the Pogo hub in her area, was registered under her name.

A sports utility vehicle registered under Guo’s name was also found in the area.

