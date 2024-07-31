Toledo, Cebu: Man shoots self in front of neighbors

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 26-year-old man died after he shot himself in front of his neighbors in Barangay Sto. Niño, Toledo City on Tuesday evening, July 30.

Police was still trying to find out the reason the victim killed himself.

Man shoots self in Toledo, Cebu

Initial investigation showed that, on the evening of July 30 as the fishermen-neighbors of the victim were preparing the motorbanca they would use for fishing that night when suddenly the victim appeared in front of them.

The neighbors said they believed the victim was drunk.

The victim then asked his neighbors in the vernacular “unsa man” (what)?

He then pulled out a gun and pointed it at his head and fired.

The neighbors called medical emergency responders from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), who rushed the victim to the Toledo Hospital. However, the attending physician declared the victim dead on arrival.

Toledo City is a 3rd class component city of the Province of Cebu. It is located some 50 km west from Cebu City.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya hotline at 0939-936-5433.

Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya is a 24-hours, seven-days a week call-based hotline for individuals with mental health concerns, mainly those who are in crisis and at risk of suicide.

