CIT-U takes the LEAP as a master of creativity, bridge of tomorrow

At the core of the Cebu Institute of Technology – University (CIT-U) lies a vibrant creative spirit that drives innovation and excellence across various fields. Known for its commitment to academic rigor and holistic development, CIT-U is also making waves with its contemporary approach to foster creativity.

This is well resonated in one of its latest marketing releases—the trending TAKE THE LEAP enrollment campaign—which, to this writing, has garnered over 77 thousand plays, about two thousand engagements inclusive of reactions, shares, and comments, and received positive reviews from the netizens.

Though the project is led by the University’s Marketing Office, it is a product of the administration’s support and the collaborative effort of the different offices and departments, as well as the students and alumni who participated in the video production on and off camera.

CIT-U is a powerhouse of artistry. By providing students with the resources, opportunities, and support they need to thrive, CIT-U is shaping the future of creative production and impacting both local and global stages.

Hub for creative excellence

CIT-U has firmly embraced itself as a beacon of creativity and innovation in Cebu. The University’s creative programs are designed to nurture and harness the talents of its students, equipping them with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the competitive world. Among the courses they offer related to this are: Bachelor of Arts in Communication, Bachelor of Multimedia Arts, Architecture, Computer Engineering, and so much more.

“Our university president is someone who we can call a face-forward visionary, so that’s really embedded in what we do; we try to grasp that kind of vision as well and emanate that to the different departments and collaborators within the campus,” said TAKE THE LEAP enrollment campaign video Creative Associate and Multimedia Artist, Jan Marlowe Gargaran.

From multimedia to architecture, CIT-U offers a comprehensive suite of programs that encourage students to explore their creative potential and push the boundaries of their imagination.

Cutting-edge facilities and resources

One of the cornerstones of CIT-U’s creative prowess is its state-of-the-art facilities. The University boasts a range of cutting-edge production resources, including advanced media labs, editing areas, and high-tech equipment. These facilities provide students with hands-on experience and the opportunity to work with industry-standard tools, ensuring that they are well-prepared for the demands of the professional world.

However, the University’s biggest flex in terms of resources is its students. The trending TAKE THE LEAP enrollment campaign videos are a product of the strategic and design planning of the University’s in-house Marketing Team, who are all alumni of the University – including the video’s lead videographer and video editor Jan Marlowe Gargaran, the non-academic scholars, and the office’s on-the-job trainees from the Bachelor of Multimedia Arts Program. Together with the impressive on-screen talent of our staff and students who took part in the video and the main character and aspiring model, Blanch Auzyle Geonzon, the campaign was extraordinarily successful and has perfectly summed up the indelible experience of being part of the CIT-U community.

The story behind TAKE THE LEAP

On top of boosting the enrollment at the University, at the heart of the TAKE THE LEAP campaign is the powerful message that CIT-U offers freshmen a unique opportunity to take a significant leap toward academic and personal excellence. By joining CIT-U, students are not just enrolling in a university; they are stepping into an environment that fosters growth, innovation, and achievement. The campaign underscores how the University can serve as a launching pad for students aspiring to reach their highest potential.

The campaign integrates a compelling multiverse concept, symbolizing the boundless opportunities available to students at CIT-U. This idea reflects the diverse paths and possibilities that students can explore within the University, each leading to unique and exciting futures. By embracing this multiverse theme, the campaign emphasizes that CIT-U provides a spectrum of academic and extracurricular experiences, allowing students to discover and pursue their passions in various dimensions.

Relatively, the timing of the TAKE THE LEAP campaign is no coincidence. 2024 is a leap year, and this serves as a symbolic backdrop for the initiative. By aligning the campaign with this concept, CIT-U reinforces the idea that this is the perfect time for students to make a significant leap in their academic and personal lives.

Be part of CIT-U’s growing family of creatives now. For enrollment details, check out www.cit.edu or its official Facebook page.

