Primeworld completes second condo tower in Mactan

Primeworld Land Holdings Inc. (PLHI) marks a significant milestone with the official turnover of Primeworld District Tower H condominium last July 20, 2024, in Agus, Mactan. The event, featuring a vibrant Caribbean-themed party, unites executives, homeowners, and esteemed guests, including real estate professionals.

Strategically located in Lapu-Lapu City, the Primeworld District continues to set new standards for urban living, combining convenience, luxury, and community. The successful turnover of Tower H enhances PLHI’s reputation as a leading developer dedicated to excellence and innovation in the real estate industry.

The celebration includes a tropical atmosphere with colorful décor, lively music, and Caribbean-inspired cuisine. Also spotlighting the event is their Mid-Year Awarding ceremony showcasing the exceptional dedication and success of brokers and agents, with awards presented in various categories.

This achievement for PLHI demonstrates their commitment to offering premium residential spaces. Tower H, the newest addition to the Primeworld District, features resort-style living with upscale amenities and a prime location, attracting interest from discerning buyers and investors.

Strategically located in Lapu-Lapu City, the Primeworld District continues to set new standards for urban living, combining convenience, luxury, and community. The successful turnover of Tower H enhances PLHI’s reputation as a leading developer dedicated to excellence and innovation in the real estate industry.

As the event concludes, there is anticipation and excitement for future developments by PLHI. The company’s dedication to providing exceptional living experiences remains unwavering, promising more milestones and celebrations in the years to come.

Tower H features a total of 328 units and 75 parking slots, 85% of units are sold as of this writing.

ADVT.

This article is brought to you by Primeworld Land Holdings Inc.

RELATED STORIES:

Primeworld Tops off 22-Story Condo in Lahug