Primeworld Tops off 22-Story Condo in Lahug

Leading nationwide home developer, Primeworld Land Holdings, Inc. (PLHI), topped off its 22-story condominium in La Guardia 1st St., Lahug, Cebu City.

December 22, 2023

After three years of careful construction and thorough inspections, PLHI completed the structural design of Primeworld Pointe, its first condo development. The premier city condo sits on a 998-square-meter lot with 386 units in total. The family-centric development also features amenities like a playground, fitness gym, swimming pool, and versatile function rooms.

PLHI is known for its affordable and well-situated homes designed for every family’s wellbeing.

(From left to right) Sherwin Uy VP of Primeworld, Johnny Uy President of Primeworld, Carolyn & Johnny Tan, Alex Tan President of Hamm Asia

Primeworld Land’s CEO Sherwin Uy extended his gratitude towards the teams who maintained excellent quality in the construction of the 22-floor condo.

Hailed the “Best Investment Property in Metro Cebu” at Dot Property Philippines Awards 2022, Primeworld Pointe features carefully designed, quality-assured, spacious, and secured units. One can choose from one-bedroom to two-bedroom units.

The project is expected to turn out in the first quarter of 2025.

PLHI is known for its affordable and well-situated homes designed for every family’s wellbeing. For more details about their project in Lahug, please visit primeworldland.com or contact their Visayas sales office at (032) 236-5577 and (+63) 919-071-1643. Follow @primeworldofficial on Facebook for updates.

