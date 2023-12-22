Primeworld Tops off 22-Story Condo in Lahug

After three years of careful construction and thorough inspections, PLHI completed the structural design of Primeworld Pointe, its first condo development. The premier city condo sits on a 998-square-meter lot with 386 units in total. The family-centric development also features amenities like a playground, fitness gym, swimming pool, and versatile function rooms.

PLHI is known for its affordable and well-situated homes designed for every family’s wellbeing.

Primeworld Land’s CEO Sherwin Uy extended his gratitude towards the teams who maintained excellent quality in the construction of the 22-floor condo.

Hailed the “Best Investment Property in Metro Cebu” at Dot Property Philippines Awards 2022, Primeworld Pointe features carefully designed, quality-assured, spacious, and secured units. One can choose from one-bedroom to two-bedroom units.

The project is expected to turn out in the first quarter of 2025.

PLHI is known for its affordable and well-situated homes designed for every family’s wellbeing. For more details about their project in Lahug, please visit primeworldland.com or contact their Visayas sales office at (032) 236-5577 and (+63) 919-071-1643. Follow @primeworldofficial on Facebook for updates.

ADVERTORIAL

RELATED STORIES: