Thirsty Football Cup: 141 teams have already signed up for tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 141 football teams have already enlisted to join the action of the 17th Thirsty Football Cup on Feb. 10 to 12, 2023, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

The Thirsty Football Cup makes its official return after more than a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organizer, John Pages who is also the chairman of the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) announced the latest number of football teams and clubs that enlisted in the tournament this week.

The registration will run until Jan. 23, giving chance for other teams to enlist in the tournament which promises to return with a bang.

It can be recalled that the Thirsty Football Cup 2020 edition was eventually cancelled after its playing date fell on the period of the start of the global lockdowns due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Instead, the organizers provided refunds to the 281 registered teams’ fees.

Now that everything has gone back to normal, the organizers are more than halfway of reaching their target number of teams, which is 200.

Included in the list of the teams that have already registered are some of the winning teams in the past editions such as the Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC), ERCO Bro FC, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu, University of San Carlos (USC), etc.

Unlike its previous editions, the organizers will limit the number of participating teams to 200 to ensure the quality of the tournament.

There will be 17 categories featured in the two-day football fest.

These categories are The categories are players-7, players-9, players-11, boys-13, girls-13, boys-15, girls-15, boys-17, girls-17, boys-19, girls-19, mixed open, ladies open, moms’ category, men’s open, 40-above, and 50-above.

To register, check out Thirsty Football Cup’s official Facebook page for more details.

