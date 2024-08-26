BE Grand Resort hosts Bohol International Marathon successfully for two consecutive years

In a dazzling display of endurance, community spirit, and tourism promotion, the BE Grand Bohol International Marathon (BIM) has once again proven to be a standout event in the global running calendar.

Hosted by the prestigious BE Grand Resort of The BE Group and organized by the Bohol Runners Club, this year’s marathon attracted participants from around the world, all converging on the scenic island of Panglao last August 25, 2024.

The BE Grand Bohol International Marathon’s course represents the island’s natural beauty. Participants ran through captivating landscapes, enjoying picturesque views of Panglao and Dauis. The marathon featured various categories, including the 42k, 21k, 10k, and 5k races, each offering a unique challenge for runners of all levels.

BIM Highlights

One of the standout features of this year’s marathon was the abundance of hydration booths. According to Michael Yu, cofounder of the Bohol Runners Club, “BIM had the most hydration booths among marathons in the Philippines, with 23.” This commitment to runner safety and comfort reflects the organizers’ dedication to providing a top-notch experience for all participants.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, food stalls lined the routes, offering runners a taste of local cuisine, including lechon baboy and lechon baka. The marathon’s theme, “The Fiesta Island Run,” came to life, creating a vibrant and enjoyable experience for everyone involved.

A Marathon with a Global Impact

The significance of the BE Grand Bohol International Marathon extends beyond the running community. It has become a beacon of sports tourism, drawing athletes and enthusiasts from various countries, including Brazil, Japan, Korea, and Hong Kong, to name a few. This influx of international visitors highlights the event’s global appeal and underscores its role in promoting Bohol as a premier tourist destination.

Gelvi John Bongato, Sports Section Head of the Provincial Youth Development Office (PYDO), emphasized the marathon’s impact on local tourism and the economy. “The marathon drew many people from around the world to the island of Panglao. This influx will greatly affect the tourism industry, providing more job opportunities to Boholanos and uplifting Bohol as a top tourist destination in the country.”

Success Stories

The BE Grand Bohol International Marathon celebrated numerous success stories, highlighting the achievements of both seasoned athletes and enthusiastic newcomers.

In the men’s 42k category, Florendo Lapiz emerged victorious, completing the race in an impressive 2 hours and 41 minutes. His dedication and rigorous preparation paid off, as he won the race and set a new personal record.

The women’s 42k category saw Ave Marie Abos claim the top spot, showcasing her incredible endurance and skill.

Other notable winners included James Palma in the 21k men’s category and April Joy Alampayan in the 21k women’s category. These athletes, along with many others, demonstrated the true spirit of the marathon, pushing their limits and achieving remarkable feats.

Impact on Tourism and the Local Economy

The BE Grand Bohol International Marathon’s impact on tourism and the local economy cannot be overstated. This year, the event attracted 2,999 participants: 1,086 in the 42-kilometer race, 1,535 in the 21-kilometer race, 216 in the 10k, and 162 in the 5k. This visitor surge significantly boosted Bohol’s tourism industry, creating more job opportunities and promoting the island’s natural beauty.

Bongato expressed his excitement about the event’s success: “Participants came from different parts of the world, including Brazil, Japan, Korea, and Hong Kong. This showcases the marathon’s global appeal and highlights Bohol’s potential as a top destination for sports tourism.”

Looking Ahead

The BE Grand Bohol International Marathon has again demonstrated its significance in running and sports tourism. From its stunning race course and abundant hydration booths to the success stories of its participants, the marathon offers an unforgettable experience for all involved. The event’s impact on local tourism and the economy further underscores its importance, creating job opportunities and showcasing Bohol’s natural beauty to the world.

BE Grand Resort and Bohol Runners Club will collaborate for the next two years to bring another unforgettable race everyone will enjoy. For those who could not join this year and last year or are looking forward to the next BIM, see you next year!

