Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024: Winners’ total prizes reach over P54M

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The total prizes for the winners of the recently concluded Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024 has reached P54.705 million.

The awards were given to the winners during the awarding ceremony at the Cebu City Sports Center on Monday, August 26, and were handed over by Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

Here is the breakdown of the prizes:

Ritual Showdown

1st place/Grand champion: Dagitab Festival of City of Naga – P5 million

2nd place: Sugat Kabanhawan of Minglanilla – P4 million

3rd place: Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu of Lapu-Lapu City – P3 million

4th place: Kabkaban Festival of Carcar City – P2 million

5th place: Isda Festival of Madridejos – P1 million

6th place: Panagtagbo Festival of Mandaue City – P900,000

7th place: Tuba Festival of Borbon – P800,000

8th place: Sikoy-Sikoy Festival of San Fernando – P700,000

9th place: Rosquillos Festival of Liloan & Hinulawan Festival of Toledo City – P600,000 each

10th place: La Torta Festival of Argao – P500,000

11th place: Kagasangan Festival of Moalboal – P450,000

12th place: Sarok Festival of Consolacion – P400,000

13th place: Katunggan Festival of Tudela & Que’ Alegre Festival of Alegria – P350,000 each

14th place: Banig Festival of Badian – P300,000

15th place: Bonga Festival of Sibonga & Tubod Festival of Tuburan — P250,000 each

Street Dancing Competition

1st place: Kabkaban Festival of Carcar City – P2 million

2nd place: Rosquillos Festival of Liloan – P1.5 million

3rd place: Panumod Festival of Barili – P1 million

4th place: Sarok Festival of Consolacion – P750,000

5th place: Panagbagat Festival of Poro – P500,000

Best in Festival Jingle: Sarok Festival of Consolacion – P100,000

Best in Festival Costume: Isda Festival of Madridejos – P100,000

Best in Carroza Design: Palawod Festival of Bantayan – P500,000

Best in Decorated Float

1st place: Sarok Festival of Consolacion – P1 million

2nd place: Panagsogod Festival of Sogod – P800,000

3rd place: Sinulog Festival of Carmen – P600,000

4th place: Palawod Festival of Bantayan – P400,000

5th place: Lingaw-Sadya Festival of Balamban – P200,000

Best Mayor’s Introduction Video

1st place: Madridejos Mayor Romeo Villaceran – P500,000 + P100,000

2nd place: Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan – P400,000 + P100,000

3rd place: Santander Mayor Marites Buscato – P300,000 + P100,000

4th place: Samboan Mayor Emerito Calderon – P200,000 + P100,000

5th place: Alegria Mayor Gilberto Magallon – P100,000 + P100,000

During the awarding ceremony, Ako Bisaya Partylist Congressman Sonny Lagon offered an additional P100,000 cash prize for each of the winning mayors.

Festival Queen

Pasigarbo sa Sugbo Festival Queen 2024 : Marie Yasmin Fabian (Kabkaban Festival of Carcar City) – P50,000

1st runner up: Sofi Maxim Margareta Grenmo (Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu of Lapu-Lapu City) – P30,000

2nd runner up: Kyra Rei Hopkins (Sugat Kabanhawan Festival of Minglanilla ) – P20,000

3rd runner up: Britanny Noynay Verleysen (La Torta Festival of Argao) – P15,000

4th runner up: Qatari Semblante (Rosquillos Festival of Liloan) – P10,000

Special awards

Miss Photogenic: Mary Love Lopez (Panagbagat Festival of Poro) – P10,000

Best Festival Queen Costume: Eden Grace Mendez (Sinulog Festival of Carmen) – P20,000