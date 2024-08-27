Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024: Winners’ total prizes reach over P54M

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The total prizes for the winners of the recently concluded Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024 has reached P54.705 million.
The awards were given to the winners during the awarding ceremony at the Cebu City Sports Center on Monday, August 26, and were handed over by Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.
Here is the breakdown of the prizes:
Ritual Showdown
1st place/Grand champion: Dagitab Festival of City of Naga – P5 million
2nd place: Sugat Kabanhawan of Minglanilla – P4 million
3rd place: Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu of Lapu-Lapu City – P3 million
4th place: Kabkaban Festival of Carcar City – P2 million
5th place: Isda Festival of Madridejos – P1 million
6th place: Panagtagbo Festival of Mandaue City – P900,000
7th place: Tuba Festival of Borbon – P800,000
8th place: Sikoy-Sikoy Festival of San Fernando – P700,000
9th place: Rosquillos Festival of Liloan & Hinulawan Festival of Toledo City – P600,000 each
10th place: La Torta Festival of Argao – P500,000
11th place: Kagasangan Festival of Moalboal – P450,000
12th place: Sarok Festival of Consolacion – P400,000
13th place: Katunggan Festival of Tudela & Que’ Alegre Festival of Alegria – P350,000 each
14th place: Banig Festival of Badian – P300,000
15th place: Bonga Festival of Sibonga & Tubod Festival of Tuburan — P250,000 each
Street Dancing Competition
1st place: Kabkaban Festival of Carcar City – P2 million
2nd place: Rosquillos Festival of Liloan – P1.5 million
3rd place: Panumod Festival of Barili – P1 million
4th place: Sarok Festival of Consolacion – P750,000
5th place: Panagbagat Festival of Poro – P500,000
Best in Festival Jingle: Sarok Festival of Consolacion – P100,000
Best in Festival Costume: Isda Festival of Madridejos – P100,000
Best in Carroza Design: Palawod Festival of Bantayan – P500,000
Best in Decorated Float
1st place: Sarok Festival of Consolacion – P1 million
2nd place: Panagsogod Festival of Sogod – P800,000
3rd place: Sinulog Festival of Carmen – P600,000
4th place: Palawod Festival of Bantayan – P400,000
5th place: Lingaw-Sadya Festival of Balamban – P200,000
Best Mayor’s Introduction Video
1st place: Madridejos Mayor Romeo Villaceran – P500,000 + P100,000
2nd place: Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan – P400,000 + P100,000
3rd place: Santander Mayor Marites Buscato – P300,000 + P100,000
4th place: Samboan Mayor Emerito Calderon – P200,000 + P100,000
5th place: Alegria Mayor Gilberto Magallon – P100,000 + P100,000
During the awarding ceremony, Ako Bisaya Partylist Congressman Sonny Lagon offered an additional P100,000 cash prize for each of the winning mayors.
Festival Queen
Pasigarbo sa Sugbo Festival Queen 2024 : Marie Yasmin Fabian (Kabkaban Festival of Carcar City) – P50,000
1st runner up: Sofi Maxim Margareta Grenmo (Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu of Lapu-Lapu City) – P30,000
2nd runner up: Kyra Rei Hopkins (Sugat Kabanhawan Festival of Minglanilla ) – P20,000
3rd runner up: Britanny Noynay Verleysen (La Torta Festival of Argao) – P15,000
4th runner up: Qatari Semblante (Rosquillos Festival of Liloan) – P10,000
Special awards
Miss Photogenic: Mary Love Lopez (Panagbagat Festival of Poro) – P10,000
Best Festival Queen Costume: Eden Grace Mendez (Sinulog Festival of Carmen) – P20,000