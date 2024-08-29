Cebu City warehouse fire: P6M worth of properties destroyed

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | August 29,2024 - 01:03 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A warehouse in Brgy. Ermita, Cebu City that was used to store products such as sacks of flour and bottles of ketchup was engulfed in flames on early Thursday morning, August 29.

The fire reportedly resulted in the destruction of properties worth P6 million.

According to a report by the Cebu City Fire Station (CCFS), the fire started at 3:51 a.m. It took firefighters almost 30 minutes to fully douse the flames.

The affected establishment was a warehouse located along Kawit Street in Brgy. Ermita that had sacks of flour and bottles of ketchup stored inside.

The owner was identified as Ryan Yaturo.

Upon the arrival of the firefighters, the fire was raised to the first alarm at 3:56 a.m.

Fortunately, it was put under control at 4:11 a.m. and declared fire out at 4:22 a.m.

There were no reported injuries or casualties, according to authorities.

The total damages caused by the fire was estimated to be worth P6,000,000 and the warehouse was partially burned.

As of this writing, Cebu City fire officials are conducting an investigation to determine how the fire started and what caused it.

They were also investigating claims that an unplugged electric fan had caused the fire.

But, a fire investigator said that this had yet to be verified.

