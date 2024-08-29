Belgian coach Tom Saintfeit quits, PH Football Team in disarray

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Philippine football community was left reeling after Belgian coach Tom Saintfeit abruptly stepped down as head coach of the Philippine men’s national football team on Thursday, August 29.

The news, confirmed by Philippine Football Federation (PFF) national team director Freddy Gonzales, comes as a major blow to a team already struggling to find its footing.

Saintfeit, 51, had only been at the helm for about seven months, having been appointed by the PFF in February. His tenure was marked by a series of disappointing performances, including four consecutive losses in the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers from March to June.

The team suffered heavy defeats at the hands of Iraq twice, as well as losses to Indonesia and Vietnam.

On the very day of his resignation, Saintfeit was announced as the new head coach of the Mali national team, marking his return to the African nation after a previous stint in 2013.

This move brings Saintfeit’s coaching career to a total of 13 countries, predominantly in Africa, including Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Namibia, Yemen, Togo, and Gambia.

His experience in Asia has been limited, with the Philippines and Bangladesh being the only countries he has coached, along with a brief role with Qatar’s U17 team.

The timing of Saintfeit’s departure has left the Philippine team in turmoil, especially with their upcoming participation in Malaysia’s Merdeka Cup in September. Gonzales expressed his frustration over the coach’s last-minute decision.

“We had a long-term contract with Tom and every intention of seeing it through. That he approached me about the Mali job just as we’re about to depart for the Merdeka Cup is obviously disappointing. It was clear to me that his heart was already set elsewhere. I have no interest in holding on to anyone who’s not fully committed to the Philippines and our goals,” he said.

In response to Saintfeit’s exit, Gonzales announced that Norman Fegidero will serve as the interim head coach while the PFF searches for a permanent replacement. Fegidero will be supported by members of the Philippine women’s team coaching staff, including head coach Mark Torcaso, Andrew Durante, Sinisha Cohadzic, and Garrath McPherson.

