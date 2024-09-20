Dead woman found floating off the sea of Minglanilla

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The body of an unidentified elderly woman was found floating off the seaside in Sitio Noah, Brgy. Calajoan, Minglanilla town, southern Cebu on early Friday morning, September 20.

Authorities have yet to identify the woman who was discovered by a local fisherman at around 6:15 a.m. today, September 20.

Police, in a report, said that they responded to an alleged dead person alarm in the barangay at around 7:00 a.m.

According to the initial investigation, a fisherman identified as Joseph Parajes was preparing his boat to go fishing when he saw the dead woman floating on the water near his boat.

The unidentified victim was estimated to be around 50 years old. She had short blonde hair and was wearing a violet spaghetti shirt, red shorts and a sky blue classic clog slipper.

The scared Parajes then paddled his boat towards his neighbor, Ernesto Espra, and told him about the body he saw floating.

Espra then called for assistance from the Bantay Dagat of Barangay Calajoan. Both men also retrieved the body and brought it to shore.

Minglanilla responders attempted to conduct first aid on the victim but she was already lifeless.

The victim was brought to the Minglanilla District Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

As of this writing, law enforcers are conducting a follow-up investigation to determine the victim’s identity and the possible cause of her death.

Minglanilla is a first-class municipality of Cebu Province, which is located approximately 15 kilometers south of Cebu City.

