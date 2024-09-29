CDN SportsTalk: Memorable episodes throughout the years

Seven years of CDN Sportstalk wouldn’t have been as memorable if it weren’t for our avid viewers and memorable guests.

As we celebrate this milestone, allow us to look back on the memorable episodes that made this show special.

This is also outlet way of thanking Cebu’s finest athletes for taking the time out to join us in sharing their lives with their biggest fans.

CDN Sportstalk’s first guest: Joy Tabal

Technically, CDN SportsTalk’s first show was as livestream aired August 26, 2017 with Marathon Queen Mary Joy Tabal as its first guest. Tabal was coming off a gold medal performance in the Southeast Asian Games.

READ MORE:

CDN SportsTalk: Six years and counting

Interview with Mon Fernandez

Shortly after Tabal’s guesting, CDN SportsTalk next invited PBA legend Ramon Fernandez on September 9, 2017. The four-time PBA MVP was joined in the show by then CDN Sports Editor, Rick Gabuya, now the Managing Editor of CDN Digital.

Live with Deanna Wong

CDN SportsTalk had two episodes with Cebuana volleyball player, Deanna Wong. One was aired on December 7, 2017 while the other was on June 3, 2019.

Thew first show featured Wong with her parents and tackled her transfer to the Ateneo de Manila University women’s volleyball team.

The second show featured Wong talking about her early years with the Lady Eagles.

CDN SportsTalk with June Mar Fajardo

In November 2019, the PBA had a game in Cebu between San Miguel Beer and Rain or Shine at the Hoops Dome. With PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo in town, it was just fitting to have the Cebuano big man in the show.

Fajardo, who is from Pinamungajan town in western Cebu, shared some interesting stories about his PBA career at that time.

Now, Fajardo is considered a PBA great, winning a record 8 MVP titles and 10 championships with the Beermen.

Elreen Ando and other Cebuano weightlifters

This show was aired in 2023 and would be considered one of the more memorable episodes of CDN SportsTalk as it featured the future of Philippine weightlifting.

Here, Elreen Ando and her teammates talked about the sport and how it had potential in giving the Philippines medals in international competitions.

CDN SportsTalk, the longest running sports talkshow in Cebu, is aired every Friday at CDN Digital's Facebook and YouTube page.

