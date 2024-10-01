North Luzon areas under Signal no. 1 as Julian changes course

MANILA, Philippines — Northern Luzon areas are now placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 as super typhoon Julian starts to recurve north-northwestward, the state weather agency Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) updated on Tuesday.

Based on its 5 p.m. bulletin, the following areas are now under TCWS No. 1:

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Northern and western portions of Pangasinan (Lingayen, City of Alaminos, Anda, San Fabian, Mangaldan, Burgos, Dagupan City, Bolinao, Sual, Labrador, Bani, Pozorrubio, Mabini, Binmaley, San Jacinto, Bugallon, Infanta, Agno, Calasiao, Dasol, Sison)

Apayao

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Batanes

Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands

Northern and western portions of Isabela (Cabagan, Tumauini, Ilagan City, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Alicia, San Mateo, Aurora, Quezon, Ramon, Naguilian, Roxas, Luna, City of Cauayan, Angadanan, City of Santiago, Reina Mercedes, San Manuel, Cabatuan, Quirino, Gamu, San Isidro, Mallig, Cordon, Burgos, Maconacon, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Benito Soliven)

Northwestern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Diadi, Bagabag, Quezon, Solano, Villaverde, Ambaguio, Bayombong, Bambang, Kayapa)

Pagasa advised intermittent rains may be expected in these areas within 36 hours.

ALSO READ:

‘Julian’ nears super typhoon category

Severe storm Julian intensifies, signal no. 3 up in Babuyan Islands

LPA develops into Tropical Depression Julian – Pagasa

Super typhoon Julian has maintained its strength with maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour (kph) and a gustiness of up to 240 kph.

However, it still has a window for brief intensification in the next 12 hours and may weaken slightly before making landfall as it passes through mountainous areas of Taiwan, the state weather bureau noted.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP