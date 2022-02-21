Cebu City’s track oval reopens

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The track oval at the Cebu City Sports Center is once again open for joggers and sports enthusiasts.

This after the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) management has announced the reopening of the oval track on Monday, February 21, 2022.

The track will be open daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Jovito Taburada, the manager of the CCSC, said that the track will be open to all vaccinated residents for an entrance fee of P20. Vaccine cards must be presented upon entrance.

“Actually, last Saturday pa gyod ta nag-open. Pero karon lang nato gi announce kay daghan pa man to activities ato,” said Tabura.

(Actually we opened last Saturday. But we just announced it now because there were a lot of activities that time.)

The track oval can accommodate 70 percent capacity, or 200 individuals at a time.

Taburada reminds users of the track oval to continue to comply with health protocols inside the sports facility.

The track oval has been closed due to the COVID-19 situation in the city.

Mayor Michael Rama promised to reopen the track on December 16, 2021, but Typhoon Odette came and left destruction, prompting the use of the CCSC as a command center for relief goods and operations.

The track would have been reopened in January 2022, but the surge of cases due to the Omicron variant in Cebu City once again delayed the reopening as the mayor mulled on using the CCSC as a possible isolation center.

Now, the CCSC is only used as a vaccinationsite for kids aged 5 to 11 years old, which no longer poses a great risk to sports enthusiasts and athletes wanting to use the facility.

However, Taburada said for now, only the track is open, while the rest of the facilities of the CCSC remain closed.

The Disaster Office is still using the facility as an extended command post and deployment site.

Still, Taburada is hoping that in the coming weeks, with COVID-19 manageable and vaccination sped up, the Sports Complex will finally open again for training athletes.

