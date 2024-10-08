Filipino executed in Saudi for murder–DFA

MANILA – A Filipino national was executed in Saudi Arabia for the murder of a Saudi national on Oct. 5, 2024, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Tuesday, October 8.

DFA Undersecretary for Migration Eduardo Jose de Vega said there is no official notification from the Saudi government as of this posting but confirmed that “there was an execution”.

“We did all we could: appeal, presidential letter of appeal, trying to get the victim’s family to accept blood money… no go,” he told the Philippine News Agency.

READ MORE:

LIVE UPDATES (LAST DAY): Filing of CoCs for 2025 Elections in Cebu

De Vega did not identify the Filipino, saying the DFA is withholding other details about the case “out of deference to the wishes of the family”.

In a separate text message, Philippine Embassy in Riyadh Chargé d’affaires Rommel Romato said the Saudi government carried out the execution without prior notification to the embassy or the Filipino national’s family “in accordance with local procedures”.

The national was sentenced to qisas, or retribution for the killing of a Saudi national stemming from a financial dispute.

Romato reiterated that the Philippine government extended all possible assistance that it could, including legal representation and assistance throughout the proceedings.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. also wrote a letter to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in an effort to save the Filipino’s life, Romato said.

“However, the victim’s family has repeatedly declined opportunities to discuss blood money compensation,” he told the PNA.

“Despite the Philippine government’s best efforts, the local court imposed the penalty in accordance with Saudi Arabia’s judicial processes and applicable laws for the most serious crimes,” he added.

The Philippine Embassy in Riyadh is working to resolve nine other death penalty cases in Saudi Arabia in coordination with the DFA and the Department of Migrant Workers.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP