Daanbantayan, Cebu killing: Farmer hacks to death female neighbor

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Residents of Barangay Pajo, Daanbantayan town in northern Cebu were greeted with a grisly killing at past noon today, October 7, after a farmer hacked to death his 52-year-old female neighbor, who was also a farmer.

“Gisudlan siguro nig panuway siya,” said Police Chief Master Sergeant Alfredo Mandal, police investigator of the Daanbantayan Police Station, in a phone interview with CDN Digital today.

(He must have been possessed by the devil.)

Mandal was describing how, Alfonso Tundag Jr., a farmer of legal age, hacked to death his neighbor, Necitas Abing, who was also a female farmer.

The assailant used a 19-inch bolo in the attack.

Mandal said that he did not know what triggered the attack only that as Tundag and Abing were at a vacant field used as pasture land for their cattle in Purok Manga 2 of the barangay, Tundag without any provocation pulled out a bolo and started hacking at Abing.

“Nagabot ni sila didto kay kanang lugara tugwayanan man na diha og mga hayop ba,” he said.

(They were both there because the vacant field was used to pasture their farm animals there.)

He said that the victim was walking in the field, perhaps to pasture her animals or to take her animals home to where they could rest, when she was attacked.

“Gidiretso lang siya og tigbas,” said Mandal about what happened.

He said that they were even seen earlier not arguing at all.

The police said that the suspect might have blacked out because he did not stop hacking even when the victim was already dead.

“Naputol ang tuo nga kamot sa biktima sa sige niya og tigbas,” Mandal said.

(The right hand of the victim was cut off from her arm since the suspecrt did not stop hacking the victim even when she was believed to have died.)

After a while, the assailant, stopped hacking and fled the area leaving his dead neighbor behind.

The police investigator said that the victim was found with several hack wounds on her head and arms.

The killing was reported to the Daanbantayan Police Station and when police responded and found the dead Abing, they then conducted a hot-pursuit operation against the suspect, whom they successfully arrested later.

Mandal also said that the assailant must not have been in his right frame of mind or allegedly had a mental problem because of the savagery of the attack against the woman-victim.

He also said that they also did not know yet why the suspect killed his female neighbor because the assailant was uncooperative and would not answer questions.

The assailant, Tundag, was detained at the Daanbantayan Police Station detention cell pending the filing of murder charges.

Daanbantayan is a first-class municipality in the province of Cebu, which is located some 128 kilometers north of Cebu City.

