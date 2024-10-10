Discover your Dream wedding at Waterfront Hotel and Casino’s 8th annual wedding expo

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino is excited to celebrate the 8th annual Cebu Wedding Expo—Weddings at the Waterfront!

If you wish to take part of this momentous expo as an exhibitor at the event, sign up here: https://forms.gle/gEA1ts9R5yAjCRPS9 and for the participants: https://forms.gle/3bimk2ZKqoXETXhY7.

This highly anticipated event is the premier destination for couples planning their special day. This year’s expo will feature a curated collection of wedding vendors, informative workshops, captivating fashion shows, and stunning displays.

A Commitment to Community and Celebration

As a leader in the local tourism industry, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino is dedicated to providing exceptional experiences for its guests. Ali Banting, Officer in Charge of Hotel Operations, emphasized this commitment during the media launch.

“We envision Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino as the heart of celebrations, a place where dreams become reality,” Ali Banting highlighted in his welcoming speech.

What to Expect at the Bridal Fair

The three-day event offers something for every couple. Explore the expo floor, featuring over 30 exhibitors showcasing the latest trends in wedding services and products. Attend informative workshops to gain valuable insights from industry experts. And be captivated by the highly anticipated “Panaad-The Vow” bridal fashion show, featuring designs from renowned Filipino designers such as Albert Andrada, Axel Que, Ehrran Montoya, Jo Rubio, Leo Almodal, Mike Yapching, Rian Fernandez, and Val Taguba.

Event Highlights

The Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino Bridal Fair will kick off on October 18th with a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony. Daily workshops will be held throughout the event, offering valuable insights for couples planning their wedding. The highlight of the fair will be the stunning bridal fashion show on October 19th at 8 PM in the Pacific Grand Ballroom. The expo will be open to the public from October 18th to 20th, from 10 AM to 7 PM.

Discover Your Dream Wedding

Whether you’re searching for the perfect gown, elegant decor, or a talented photographer, the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino Wedding Expo offers everything you need to create a memorable celebration. Don’t miss this opportunity to find inspiration, connect with top vendors, and enjoy exclusive discounts.

If you wish to take part of this momentous expo as an exhibitor at the event, sign up here: https://forms.gle/gEA1ts9R5yAjCRPS9 and for the participants: https://forms.gle/3bimk2ZKqoXETXhY7.

RELATED STORIES: