Mandaue: P30M multipurpose buildings turned over to 3 barangays

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Three barangays in Mandaue City can now use three multipurpose buildings worth a total of P30 million after these were turned over to them on Thursday afternoon, October 10, 2024.

These are barangays Casili, Paknaan, and Looc.

Casili Barangay Captain Robert Santillana promised to fully use the project for education and social services in the area and as venues for various activities such as medical and dental missions, seminars, sports and other social activities.

Santillana was referring to the multipurpose building worth P8 million which was just turned over to the barangay.

The second multipurpose building that was turned over to the barangay was in Paknaan, where it was erected in the vicinity of the Paknaan National High School.

The project cost P9 million to complete.

The third multipurpose building that was turned over today was in Barangay Looc, the beneficiary of which was the Comprehensive National High School.

The project was worth P13 million and was done in two phases with the first phase costing P8 million and the second phase was worth P5 million.

Meanwhile, aside from promising that he would use the multipurpose building for educational and social services, Casili Barangay Captain Santillana also thanked Mandaue City Lone District Rep. Emmarie Lolypop Ouano-Dizon, who helped made the project possible.

Congresswoman Ouano-Dizon also attended the turnover ceremonies of the three projects to the three barangays.

Also present during the turnover of the buildings were Board Member Jonkie Ouano, Vice Mayor Nerissa Soon Ruiz and other city and barangay officials.| With PR

