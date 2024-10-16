City Treasurer defers bid: No extra funds for tanod cash aid hike

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The City Treasurer’s Office of Cebu City has deferred a proposal to provide additional cash assistance to barangay tanod traffic enforcers, citing insufficient revenue sources to cover the increased financial obligations.

In a position paper endorsed to the Cebu City Council on October 16, City Treasurer Mare Vae Reyes said that the current financial state of the city could not support any incremental increases in the monthly assistance given to barangay tanods, who are deputized traffic enforcers.

Reyes said there would be a need for the city to identify new sources of revenue or improve its collection efficiency before such a measure could be approved.

“The Office hereby maintains its position, with all due respect, to defer any propositions to grant additional or incremental changes in the cash assistance to the Barangay Tanods, among others, unless or until, the City is able to tap new additional sources of revenue or consistently increase its collection to cover the additional expenses/obligation on the said assistance and in order to promote financial stability and sound fiscal management in the city government,” Reyes said.

She said that while the proposal was commendable, the city must first ensure it had the financial capability to cover the added expense.

The proposal, introduced by City Councilor James Anthony Cuenco, seeks to grant an additional P2,000 in monthly financial assistance to barangay tanods serving as traffic enforcers.

The increase aims to recognize their critical role in maintaining traffic order and public safety in Cebu City’s barangays.

Currently, these tanods receive P4,000 per month under City Ordinance No. 2609, which standardizes financial assistance for all appointed barangay employees.

Cuenco said that the additional funds would motivate the tanods to perform their duties more effectively, particularly in areas not covered by traffic enforcers of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO).

However, during the council session, Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera raised concerns about the financial sustainability of the proposed increase.

Reyes said that, while the city government recognized the contributions of barangay tanods, it must first focus on enhancing its revenue streams.

She suggested that the city considered revising the Revised Omnibus Tax Ordinance of 1993, which could increase local business taxes and other fees, allowing the city to fund such initiatives.

“As much as we appreciate the value that barangay tanods bring to public safety, the city must first ensure we have the means to meet these additional obligations,” Reyes added.

The treasurer’s office recommended that the city explore other income-generating measures, including updating local tax rates in compliance with the Local Government Code of 1991 (RA 7160), before considering any further increases in disbursements.

