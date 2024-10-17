Fur parents accuse Cebu-based group of profiting from free veterinary program

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A group offering spay and neuter services to Cebuano fur parents is in hot waters after being accused of financially profiting from a free spay and neuter here.

The matter has reached Dr. Alice Utlang, head of the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF), who cautioned the public about organizations that offer pet services.

Pet owners took to social media to complain about a spay and neuter organizer, called JJ Spay & Neuter Organizer, accusing them of neglecting and abandoning their furry loved ones.

But, they also found out that the group had apparently profited from a Cebu-wide free spay and neuter event.

Based on the posts circulating online, pet owners who wanted to have their cats and dogs spayed and neutered paid P1,500 to JJ Spay & Neuter Organizer for a “low-cost spay and neuter service”.

The payment covered pre-surgery needs, door-to-door pick-up, and other veterinary services, including an overnight stay at veterinary clinics.

However, netizens discovered that their pets were instead taken to the Free Big Time Spay & Neuter event organized by non-profit group Biyaya Animal Care, Veterinary Corps., and Cebu City’s DVMF.

Owners also slammed the spay and neuter organizer for allegedly abandoning their pets in cages instead of placing them under the care of veterinarians.

For her part, Utlang warned the public that they won’t tolerate those who take advantage of free pet services.

“Free among service but they collected fees. Where’s the justice ana?” Utlang said.

“Our service is from the heart but others make money out of it. We pity the animals but we won’t tolerate such act using the animals para mag kapera sila which many are into it,” she added.

The Free Big Time Spay & Neuter began last October 12, and was aimed to help control overpopulation of dogs and cats as well as reducing the number of animal bite cases.

As of October 16, the initiative has successfully spayed and neutered around 2,000 cats and dogs from various areas in Cebu City.

CDN Digital also reached out to JJ Spay & Neuter Organizer on October 15 for their comments, but to no avail. Their page has also been deactivated from the social media platform Facebook as of October 17. /clorenciana

