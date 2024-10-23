UC, Benedicto College clash in CESAFI’s ‘Battle of the Undefeated’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 is about to heat up as two unbeaten powerhouses, the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs and the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, collide in a highly anticipated “Battle of the Undefeated” on Thursday, October 24, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Both squads have been nothing short of spectacular this season, with UC boasting a flawless 4-0 record, while the Cheetahs trail closely at 3-0, continuing their incredible run in just their second year in the league.

The stakes couldn’t be higher as UC looks to break the current tie with the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers at the top of the standings. A victory for UC will not only extend their unbeaten streak but also strengthen their status as a top contender, potentially replicating their top-two finish from last season.

For Benedicto College, a win against UC would be a massive statement. With four games remaining in the regular season, a victory here could significantly boost their chances of securing a Final Four spot, further legitimizing their meteoric rise in CESAFI.

UC vs Benedicto College

UC’s balanced, three-unit rotation has proven highly effective throughout the tournament, with no single standout scorer, allowing them to distribute roles and responsibilities seamlessly. In their most recent win over the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 57-46, UC displayed their depth, jumping to a 22-point lead before easing off in the final quarter.

On the other side, Benedicto College, led by head coach BJ Murillo, will need to find a way to crack UC’s defense and disrupt their smooth rotations with their well-rounded roster of standout rookies and veterans.

The Cheetahs last saw action on October 15, when they outlasted UP Cebu 63-56.

CEC Dragons vs Baby Webmasters

In the high school division, another thrilling matchup awaits as the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons take on the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters at 5:15 PM.

Both teams are seeking redemption after suffering tough defeats last week. The Dragons fell to defending champions Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, 60-74, while the Baby Webmasters were outclassed by the UV Baby Lancers, 50-75.

With identical 5-1 records, both squads are battling for supremacy at the top of the standings, adding another layer of excitement to the day’s action.

