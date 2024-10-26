Catmon: Man kills neighbor who blamed him for death of his horse

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The festive atmosphere in Brgy. Macaas, Catmon town in northern Cebu was disrupted by a hacking incident that happened Friday night, October 25.

While the residents were celebrating their town’s fiesta, a man was killed due to an argument over a horse’s death.

The victim, Jenelito Pontejon, 45, lost his life after he was hacked by his neighbor Felix Abajo, 56.

According to Abajo, Pontejon blamed him for the death of his horse in September and demanded compensation of P12,000.

While he insisted on his innocence, Abajo, a charcoal-maker, agreed to pay to avoid any trouble.

But so far, he only made a partial payment of P6, 000 when he was called to their barangay hall to settle Pontejon’s payment claims. He promised to pay the balance in installments.

At around 7 p.m. on Friday, Pontejon, a farmer, again talked about the death of his horse and his demand for compensation as he was walking with Abajon on their way to a billiard hall, after they drunk liquor.

Hacking

In an interview with CDN Digital, Abajon said he got fed up after Pontejon repeatedly asked if he had plans to pay the balance of his debt.

Out of anger, Abajo said that he punched Pontejon, who also fought back.

He then brought out his bolo and hacked his neighbor. Although injured, Pontejon tried to run away, but Abajo chased after him.

When he caught up with Pontejon, Abajo hacked him at the back of his neck five times which caused his immediate death.

Abajo, who has previously been jailed for serious offenses in Mindanao and Cebu, has expressed regret for what he did.

While he said that he is prepared to face the consequences of his actions, Abajo said that he wanted to seek the forgiveness of Pontejon’s family.

As of this writing, Abajo remains detained at the custodial facility of the Catmon Municipal Police Station while the police prepare for the filing of a complaint for homicide against him.

Catmon town is a fourth class municipality of Cebu Province. It is approximately 57 kilometers north of Cebu City.

