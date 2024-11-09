Tour de Cebu 2024 finds homecoming at BE Grand Resort Bohol

With engines humming, the sun beaming, and adventure calling, the 2024 edition of the Tour de Cebu (TDC) captures the essence of Southeast Asia’s first historical rolling museum. Hosted by Be Grand Resort Bohol, this year’s event features 40 stunning vintage automobiles poised to conquer the streets of Bohol.

For eight memorable years, BE Grand Resort Bohol has served as the beloved venue partner and home base for the renowned Tour de Cebu.

After a subtle exposure at the Queen City of Cebu, these prized vehicles manufactured from 1959 to 1978 crossed the waters to embark on a scenic 1000-kilometer journey around the island of Bohol.

The arrival of these classic beauties at Tubigon port was nothing short of mesmerizing. Car enthusiasts, locals, and travelers watched in awe as these meticulously preserved machines set off for their first destination, the BE Grand Resort Bohol.

“As one of the major five star resort destinations in Bohol, we support this kind of event because it will also help us make our brand known as one of the geopark destinations in the Philippines,” cites BE Grand Resort Bohol’s General Manager Rey Fabricante.

Fabricante also amplified that the assemblage will bring in indelible impacts to the resort not only ushering in more foot traffic but it will also drive footprints in the local tourism scene in Bohol, allowing potentials for discovery and patronage.

The decade-long classic car rally isn’t just about completing a course; it’s an experience binding history and horsepower. Further, it celebrates the automotive heritage and magnifies the spirit of camaraderie.

As these remarkable machines continue their expedition through tropical landscapes, BE Grand Resort Bohol remains the perfect setting of their TDC story.

Fantastic feast for the four-wheelers

Drivers and navigators were treated to an exceptional culinary experience in BE Grand Resort Bohol’s grand ballroom and the Food Hall, where an array of flavors awaited.

An elegant spread designed to delight the senses fueled satisfied guests, spotlighting the best of Boholano gourmet offerings alongside thirst-quenching beverages, including coffee, milk, and fruit blends for breakfast and beer, mocktails, and cocktails as refreshment after the long rides.

The premier destination’s culinary team went above and beyond to ensure that everything prepared spoke to the island’s spirit while inculcating contemporary flavors, offering the perfect blend of tradition and innovation.

Relatively, the evident burst of energy after every bite is a testament to its commitment to delivering a worthwhile culinary experience that enhances the charm and prestige of Tour de Cebu (TDC).

From rough roads to a relaxing retreat

As vintage engines roar and entrants make their way at BE Grand Resort Bohol premises, its unmatched hospitality and charm provided the perfect welcome for these automotive enthusiasts.

Known for hosting this prestigious event year after year, the resort transforms into more than just a destination; it becomes a crucial part of the rally, where participants experience the warm embrace of Bohol’s culture alongside the adrenaline of the race.

The resort’s spacious rooms provide participants with a well-deserved retreat, complete with plush bedding, breathtaking views, and a refreshing island breeze—everything needed to recharge for the historical roll-up’s next flag-off.

For those seeking relaxation after the day’s thrills, BE Grand Resort Bohol offers a variety of rejuvenating options: a serene dip in the pool, indulgent treatments at the spa, and a chance to savor the resort’s many amenities, all designed to make their stay as unforgettable as the rally itself.

A grand homecoming

With each passing year, the resort has solidified its role as not only a stunning haven but also a familiar, welcoming home for the participants who return to celebrate the unique fusion of adventure and automotive heritage.

BE Grand Resort Bohol knows that these enthusiasts seek more than just an overnight stay; they crave the comfort, warmth, and familiarity that the resort consistently provides, turning each visit into an eagerly anticipated homecoming.

For more information about the heartwarming amenities and offerings of the BE Grand Resort Bohol, which forges every Tour de Cebu participant’s craving of return, check the resort’s official Facebook page and website.

