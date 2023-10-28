Tour de Cebu 2023: Reliving Nostalgia at BE Grand Resort Bohol

After last year’s successful comeback, Tour de Cebu has returned to Bohol’s hidden gem, BE Grand Resort Bohol. This rally, the only 1000-km tour and historic car rally in the country, exclusively welcomes sports cars manufactured in 1972 and earlier.

Experience the thrill of Tour de Cebu 2023 with flag-offs every morning at 7:30am until October 29, exclusively the BE Grand Resort Bohol. Book your stay at BE Grand Bohol at begrandbohol.com or send them a message on Facebook @BEGrandBohol.

This year, car enthusiasts can look forward to cruising scenic Bohol roads in 1970s sports cars, evoking a sense of nostalgia.

The rally began at NUSTAR Resort Cebu and continued along a picturesque route over the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) before reaching the ferry for Tubigon Bohol. The 1,000km rally started officially at 11:40 am at Tubigon Plaza, with defending champions Anthony Ong Oh and Julius Neri leading the way.

The first day of the race came to a close at approximately 4 in the afternoon. Participants were warmly welcomed at BE Grand Resort Bohol, the event’s long-time partner. The resort is known for its luxurious amenities and breathtaking views, providing the racers with a comfortable and relaxing stay, allowing them to charge up before the next leg of the race.

A private dinner was prepared by BE Grand Resort Bohol, providing participants with an opportunity to share their road experiences and make quick fixes. Their vintage units were parked just outside the area, reflecting the rally’s origins as a celebration of a decade of road-trip friendships, with BE Grand Resort Bohol having been part of it for five editions.

