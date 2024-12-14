Violence against women: Women told to seek help if threatened



CEBU CITY, Philippines – Authorities are advising women and children in possibly dangerous situations at home to promptly seek help from the local police to prevent any tragic incidents from happening.

Before any unfortunate and irreversible incidents could took place, they are urged to promptly inform the police if they feel that their life is in danger.

To prevent violence against women and children, Police Captain Eden Rex Baguio, Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) spokesperson, said that the Women and Children’s Protection Desk (WCPD) are instructed to conduct information dissemination activities for this purpose.

“Ang Women and Children’s Protection Desk atoa pung giinform nga kung mahimo, magconduct silag symposium sa barangay para sa mga kababainhan ug mga kabataan. Kailangan kung naay mga insidente ani nga sila ang possible nga biktima, dapat mopahibalo sila,” stated Baguio.

Just recently, two girls, aged 3 and 5 years old, were shot dead by their 30-year-old father, who later took his own life, in Purok San Roque, Barangay Buntis in Bacong town, Negros Oriental.

The father first shot his wife after she denied his request to borrow the kids to spend time with them last December 5.

After the wife dodged the shot, he turned to the two girls and shot them.The father then walked a few meters from the house and shot himself.

In Carcar City, Cebu, a mother and her 14-year-old daughter were gunned down by the woman’s live in partner during a heated altercation on Wednesday, December 11.

During the fight, Jethro Lapiña grabbed a gun and shot his partner Jennive Abella on the head and her daughter on the chest.

Both mother and daughter were declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital while Lapiña was arrested after a few hours.

These two incidents of violence against women and children both involve suspects who are father figures to the victims, who are mostly children.

While this type of incidents are unpredictable, authorities are advocating for women in need of help to approach the proper authorities for their safety.

“Dapat ma-aware ug moreport so tagaan gyud nato sila og contact numbers nga makadirect sila sa atoang WCPD kung naa sila sa layo layo. Pinaka the best ana is moadto sila sa station para ma-cater gyud ni ning in ani nga mga problema especially nga ang mga biktima ani is mga kababainhan ug mga batan-on, menor de edad,” stated Baguio.

Meanwhile, another shooting incident took place in Camotes island, Cebu on on late Thursday evening, December 12, involving a couple and their 14-year-old adopted daughter.

The victims were Bernardo Perez Sampan, 42; his wife Narsisa Sabroso Sampan, 41; and their adopted 14-year-old daughter.

The family’s youngest son escaped by jumping out of the window and relayed that the suspect was a close friend of his parents.

An alias “Randy” is accused of killing the three victims over an argument about his debt to the couple.

As of this writing, a manhunt operation has been launched against him.

Baguio relayed that these recent shooting incidents in Cebu do not affect the peace and order status in the province.

He also disclosed that the provincial director has given out instructions to intensify the anti-criminality program Oplan Bakal Sita as a response.

“Although this type of incident in unpredictable, Cebu PPO under the leadership of our provincial director Police Colonel Percival Zorrilla reiterated to conduct an intensified Oplan Bakal Sita to address shooting incidents in Cebu province,” stated Baguio.

“And also Police Colonel Zorrilla directed all chief of police to religiously conduct checkpoints and intensify intelligence monitoring down to sitios to verify and check individuals who have unlicensed firearms,” he added.

