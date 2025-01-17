Puso Bistro’s Fiesta Señor Celebrates Sinulog

The Sinulog Festival, a vibrant celebration of Cebuano culture and faith, is more than just a parade.

It’s a time to rediscover heritage, savor cherished flavors, and experience the warmth of community.

This year, Quest Hotel and Conference Center’s Puso Bistro and Bar is at the forefront of this celebration, inviting guests to indulge in a “Fiesta Señor” buffet that seamlessly blends tradition with innovative culinary creations.

Filipino Classics and Cebuano Specialties

At the heart of the “Fiesta Señor” buffet lies a celebration of Filipino favorites. Cebu’s iconic lechon belly, crispy and bursting with flavor, takes center stage. But Puso Bistro goes beyond the expected, showcasing the return of a beloved local delicacy: flavored “puso” (hanging rice). This unique offering, a testament to the restaurant’s commitment to culinary innovation, is sure to delight both locals and visitors alike.

A Puso’s Touch on Delicacies

Puso Bistro takes pride in its commitment to authentic flavors. The kitchen meticulously prepares a selection of desserts and Filipino delicacies from scratch, ensuring a taste of true Cebuano artistry. A highlight of the “Fiesta Señor” buffet is the exclusive “Bingka Dawa,” a delightful rice cake crafted with dawa (birdseed) and coconut milk. Its soft, fluffy texture and delicate sweetness make it a must-try for any discerning palate.

Filipino Flair Meets International Cuisine

While celebrating local traditions, Puso Bistro also embraces a fusion of flavors. To add an international touch, Chef Michael Tuico has introduced two unique creations: “pakbet maki” and “adobong manok maki.” These innovative dishes seamlessly blend Japanese culinary techniques with the vibrant flavors of Filipino cuisine, offering a truly unique and unforgettable dining experience.

One Feast, One Dance

The “Fiesta Señor” buffet is more than just a culinary journey; it’s an immersive experience. Throughout the festival season, live performances by the hotel’s talented employees will fill the air with the lively rhythms of Sinulog, inviting guests to dance and revel in the festive atmosphere.

Savor the Spirit of Sinulog at Puso Bistro

From January 15-19, 2025, Puso Bistro invites you to embark on a culinary adventure that captures the essence of Sinulog. Indulge in a feast of curated local delicacies, savor innovative creations, and immerse yourself in the vibrant spirit of Cebu’s most beloved festival. The “Fiesta Señor” buffet, priced at only 1250 Pesos, is available for both lunch and dinner.

For inquiries and reservations, please visit the official Facebook pages of Quest Hotel Cebu and Puso Bistro or call (032) 238 5888.