Philmar Alipayo’s ‘kinasing kasing’ Valentine’s Day gift to Andi

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Simplicity.

This is how Philmar Alipayo showed his love and affection to his fiance, Andi Eigenmann this Valentine’s Day.

In his Instagram post, the professional surfer from Siargao gave Andi freshly picked flowers from the garden with a special twist.

The bouquet of flowers had a “puso ng saging”.

Philmar Alipayo captioned this by saying, “Bahala puso ng saging basta kinasing kasing,.”

This simple gesture, stirred the pot again for netizens. Why? Because just recently, this couple went public when they were going through a hiccup in their relationship.

Remember when Andi went on social media blasting off about Philmar Alipayo girl bestfriend, Pernilla Sjoo?

Okay, let’s go deeper. The couple was going through something, and it didn’t help when Philmar and Pernilla got matching tattoos.

Timing was a bit impeccable, wasn’t it?

A few days after the social media blasting of the couple, it seemed all is well. Fast forward to Valentine’s Day, the couple are moving forward from the issue.

With this, netizens had mix reactions about the post. Shall we read some of them? Sure!

“There you go Philmar! That’s what u called responsible and man with a balls lol! Apaka sweet mo naman pala sa wife mo. I love man that honor their wife and partner . Keep up the good work!” —Mde Shell

“Yes modawat oi kanindot ana. So romantic and artistic way gasto” – Susan Anchez

“Bantay og mag drama2x napud ka Andi ha! Utro pud nis philmar, maypay magpakong mo charrr charr charr”-Belle Nueve

“Cute ni andi superb niya mag appreciate” -Analyn Torres Basalo

“Na elad npod ka ma’am Andi. Pro wa mi mahimo ky kaligayahan mna nimo happy valentine’s day to u and your family”- Liam Kirk Montero Cais

“God bless u po.”-Inday Bulantoy

“Paghuman sa isyu na hilak2 naa, napud ning pa hatag2x ug puso sa saging .. ga tingsi ranang nawong NIMO philmar”- Maggie Amor

At the end of the day, we all wish this couple the best for their relationship. But maybe, this time, they should stay a bit further from social media. HappyValentine’s Day everyone!