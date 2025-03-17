Iloilo vlogger regrets setting himself on fire for content

ILOILO CITY — A content creator from Calinog town, Iloilo has expressed remorse after he intentionally tried to burn himself for content and entertainment purposes on March 9.

Isaganijudyan Camare Canja, known as “Boy Negro,” said he suffered second degree burns and was continuing his treatment in the hospital.

The 38-year-old tricycle driver shared in an interview on March 11, that he had been vlogging for only a month and he was inspired to do so because he saw the monetary profit it brings.

READ: HPG-7 to file cases vs ‘snail man’ vlogger

He longed to monetize his vlog so he chose to create distinct content for his viewers.

Iloilo vlogger

In a video he posted, Canja drank and bathed himself with gasoline before he touched a stick with flames held by another person.

He was subsequently engulfed by flames.

READ: What contents do you really like to see online?

Three hours later, he posted a video showing he was in the hospital to have himself treated for various burns on his body.

Canja said he hurriedly jumped into a shallow well just for the water to reach his burning back.

He hoped that the fire would be extinguished quickly but it actually affected his body.

READ: Mayor Chan files multiple cyber libel complaints vs vlogger

Canja warned his viewers, especially children, not to follow his actions as what he did was to provide content for his vlog.

Before this controversial video, he also posted content where he ate detergent powder and laundry soap, and drank bleach.

There was also a time when he ate coal, stuffed his bread with worms, and drank gasoline.

Because of this, Canja advised other vloggers not to follow his example and just think of content that will entertain people but not harm their bodies.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP