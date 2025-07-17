CRISING: Live updates

Here are the latest updates on Tropical Depression (TD) ‘Crising,’ which developed into a TD on Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

The low-pressure area (LPA) within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has developed into a tropical depression and is named ‘Crising.’

In Pagasa’s advisory issued at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 16, TD Crising is said to be located 780 kilometers east of Virac Catanduanes, packing winds of 45 kilometers per hour (KPH) and gustiness of 50 KPH. It is moving westward at 35 KPH.

The Low Pressure Area being monitored inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has already developed into Tropical Depression “Crising,” Pagasa said.

Crising is forecasted to reach Tropical Storm category by Thursday morning, July 17, and will continue to intensify over the Philippine Sea and may reach Severe Tropical Storm category by Friday afternoon or evening as it approaches Northern Luzon.

“Further intensification up to Typhoon category prior to approach is not ruled out,” Pagasa said.

Cebu is bracing for cloudy skies, scattered heavy rain, and rough seas from July 16 to 19, as the southwest monsoon (habagat), intensified by Tropical Depression Crising, sweeps across the Visayas.

Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) – Mactan, said in a text message on Wednesday that while the region will not experience a direct hit from TD Crising, the tropical depression is enhancing the southwest monsoon, bringing moderate to at times heavy rainfall and moderate to strong winds.

“[Ang] indirect effect sa TD Crising nga masinati sa Visayas ang kining pagkusog unya sa habagat,” Quiblat said.

He added, however, that moderate to rough sea conditions are expected by Friday and Saturday.

On Thursday morning, Tropical Depression Crising is expected to develop into a storm. It may also reach severe tropical storm category by Friday afternoon or evening before it approaches northern Luzon.

Crising was last located 625 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in its 5 p.m. advisory on Wednesday.

It has maintained its strength with a maximum wind speed of 45 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gustiness of up to 55 km/h while moving west-northwestward at 20 km/h.

Pagasa added that Crising “may pass close or make landfall over mainland Cagayan or Babuyan Islands from Friday evening to early Saturday morning.” It will then move northwestward and may exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) by Saturday afternoon or evening.

Tropical Depression Crising is forecasted to reach Tropical Storm category today, July 17, and Severe Tropical Storm category while it approaches northern Luzon on Friday, according to the Pagasa.

As of 4 a.m. on Thursday, the center of TD Crising was located 535 km East of Juban, Sorsogon. It has maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 70 km/h, and central pressure of 1000 hPa.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 is currently up in Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, the northeastern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao), Quirino, Kalinga, the eastern portion of Mountain Province (Sadanga, Barlig, Paracelis, Natonin), the eastern portion of Ifugao (Alfonso Lista, Aguinaldo, Mayoyao, Banaue, Hingyon, Lagawe, Lamut), the northeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Quezon, Bagabag, Diadi) and Apayao in Luzon.

Some localities or local government units in Cebu have announced the suspension of classes today, July 17, as a result of unfavorable weather conditions and to ensure the safety of learners and teachers.

