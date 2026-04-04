The Monterrazas de Cebu chronicles

(UPDATED: 1:20 a.m. of April 22, 2026)

CEBU, Philippines–In the wake of the floods that submerged parts of Cebu City during Typhoon Tino, one name keeps surfacing — The Rise at Monterrazas.

What began as an ambitious hillside development in Barangay Guadalupe has become the center of heated debates, investigations, and public outrage.

From viral social media posts to official government probes, the controversy has sparked questions about accountability and urban planning.

Here’s a roundup of all our reports, statements, and updates surrounding the Monterrazas issue to help you trace how this story unfolded and where it might be headed next. (Scroll down for latest reports)

Slater Young’s Cebu real estate project slammed for ‘environmental risks’

Civil engineer and content creator Slater Young has earned mixed reactions from netizens after unveiling his new real estate project in Cebu, which is inspired by the Banaue Rice Terraces.

The “Pinoy Big Brother” alum revealed the real estate project with the use of a scale model, dubbed as “The Rise at Monterrazas,” on his YouTube channel last Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, which is built on the “side of the mountain.” The villa is located along Monterrazas de Cebu, Guadalupe, Cebu City.

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Cebu City flooding: Upland developer open to gov’t review

A leader of one of the largest high-end upland developments here has welcomed both public and government scrutiny of their project.

Engineer Slater Young, Chief Strategic Officer of the developer, said they are ready to make adjustments amid mounting concerns that upland construction is worsening the Cebu City problem.

He said their project was designed with extensive flood-mitigation systems and greener spaces than most subdivisions, but assured residents that they are willing to improve if needed.

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Slater Young’s Banaue-inspired project under fire after Typhoon Tino floods Cebu

“Is the ‘no flood in the Guadalupe area’ in the room with us?”

These were the words of a netizen after a post from CDN Digital last August resurfaced in the wake of Typhoon Tino’s severe flooding.

In the said post, Engineer Slater Young responded to the public’s concerns regarding their upland development in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu, emphasizing that it integrated flood control measures and included wider green spaces.

A few months after, Typhoon Tino flooded parts of Cebu City, particularly in Guadalupe and its neighboring low-lying areas, leaving many to ponder the question:

Was the uphill development linked to the severe floodings in the area?

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DENR launches joint probe of Monterrazas de Cebu Project

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has launched a joint investigation into the Monterrazas de Cebu Project to assess its compliance with environmental laws and identify potential risks, including landslides and flooding, in the area.

The DENR revealed in a statement that the joint investigation consists of its assessment team of technical experts from its Central Visayas office and the region’s units, including the Environmental Management Bureau, Mines and Geosciences Bureau, Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office of Cebu, and the province’s local government.

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Visayas flood victims to get justice, vows Ombudsman

Responding to public outrage over the recent disasters in the Visayas, the Office of the Ombudsman promised that “justice will be pursued” for those who suffered and said that a special task force on flood control projects would prioritize areas affected by Typhoon “Tino”, especially Cebu.

The Ombudsman said it stood with the nation as the country mourns the deaths and the devastation caused by the typhoon especially the Visayas flood victims.

Social media was flooded with call-outs to local and national officials, especially those in Cebu, over the massive flooding that claimed the lives of 188 people, based on the latest count by local and national authorities.

Netizens said the typhoon highlighted the failure of the multibillion-peso flood control projects and raised the need to keep watch over allegedly anomalous public works.

People on various social media platforms cited the posh hillside development project, The Rise at Monterazzas in Cebu City, developed by celebrity civil engineer Slater Young.

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Cebu City inspects Monterrazas amid flooding outcry

The local government of Cebu has launched its own city-led inspection of the controversial Monterrazas de Cebu development.

This comes after widespread complaints and renewed scrutiny over the project’s alleged role in the massive flooding that hit communities at the mountain’s base during Typhoon Tino.

Mayor Nestor Archival confirmed that the city government had ordered a separate assessment, independent of the ongoing probe by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), to determine whether the upscale hillside project in Barangay Guadalupe had violated environmental rules or aggravated flooding in the area.

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Video: Cebu City Mayor on Monterrazas issue

Video: An environmentalist’s take of Monterrazas issue

Mobile journalism: Monterrazas controversy

Under scrutiny

Monterrazas Statement

Monterrazas denies tree cutting, rejects blame for widespread Cebu flooding

Monterrazas de Cebu is pushing back against claims that it cut down more than 700 trees and contributed to the widespread flooding in Cebu during Typhoon Tino on November 4, citing the allegations as “grievously false” and “geographically impossible.”

In a statement released on Saturday, November 15, the Monterrazas developer, MONT Property Group, said it welcomes any independent probe by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) but categorically rejected what it called “premature pronouncements” linking the hillside project to massive tree loss and the flooding that swamped several Cebu localities.

“We must categorically refute premature pronouncements by the DENR regarding alleged tree-cutting activities. The claim that Monterazzas de Cebu cut down more than 700 trees is grievously false, and we are confident that any evidence that may be presented to assert this narrative can easily be disproven,” the developer said.

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Monterrazas de Cebu: Expert explains risks of upland development

As heavy rains brought by Typhoon Tino triggered flooding in parts of Guadalupe and nearby low-lying areas last November 4, questions resurfaced on whether large-scale developments in the uplands, particularly Monterrazas de Cebu, may have contributed to the sudden surge of water downhill.

The discussion gained traction after numerous posts circulated online, including a resident of Barangay Guadalupe saying, “We prepared for #TyphoonTino, but we didn’t prepare for Monterrazas de Cebu’s sudden water flow.”

While investigations are currently ongoing, an urban planning expert says hillside developments require strict engineering measures to prevent water from inundating communities below.

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Only 11 of 745 trees left in Monterrazas site, DENR finds

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) confirmed that only 11 out of 745 trees documented in 2022 remain standing within the Monterrazas de Cebu development site.

The decline from more than 700 trees to just 11 was disclosed by DENR-7 Assistant Regional Director for Management Services Eddie Llamedo during a recent interview with a national teleradyo station. He stated that this finding emerged from a joint government inspection conducted last Friday.

The assessment forms part of the multi-agency probe into the high-end hillside project, which has come under renewed scrutiny following widespread flooding during Typhoon Tino.

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Did Monterrazas project violate forestry laws?

Weak case vs Monterrazas sets ‘catastrophic precedent’ for upland dev’ts

A Cebu-based environmental planner has warned that the government’s decision to charge the developer of the controversial Monterrazas project under a minor forestry provision risks setting a “catastrophic precedent” for all future upland development in Cebu.

Environmental Planner Gus Agosto, a former consultant to the Asian Development Bank, on Thursday, urged the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to immediately upgrade the criminal case filed against the developer, saying the current charge was “legally weak” and failed to reflect the gravity of documented environmental violations.

“We cannot protect Cebu with symbolic cases. We need cases that actually stand up in court. The DENR’s current filing risks setting a precedent for impunity,” Agosto said.

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Archival rejects ‘silence’ claims: Cases already filed vs Monterrazas

Mayor Nestor Archival has ordered a city-led inspection of the Monterrazas de Cebu development in response to public outcry over its alleged contribution to the massive flooding in Barangay Guadalupe during Typhoon Tino. | File Photos

Mayor Nestor Archival has rejected claims that he has been silent on the controversial Monterrazas de Cebu project, saying the issue is already the subject of pending national cases and that renewed calls for him to speak out are merely “attempts to stir public division.”

Archival said allegations that he has failed to act on the Monterrazas issue ignore both the timeline of events and the actions already taken, such the filing of cases, by the city government in coordination with national authorities.

“Kaning pag-approve ani, dili pa ko mayor ato nga panahon,” Archival said in an interview.

He stressed that approvals for the project were issued before he assumed office.

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Cebu City Council pushes for cease-and-desist order vs Monterrazas de Cebu

This is the upland development in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City. | CDN Digital Photo / Lyle Andales [FILE PHOTO]

The Cebu City Council has approved a proposal requesting the Office of the Building Official (OBO) to issue a cease-and-desist order against the developers of the Monterrazas de Cebu project following reports of their failure to comply with certain permits.

Councilor Sisinio Andales raised the proposal during a regular session on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, after the OBO and the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) submitted a joint inspection report to the council.

“They have the authority because they (the developers) failed to comply with the submission of these permits,” Andales said.

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CCENRO: Only mayor can issue cease and desist order vs Monterrazas

Mayor Nestor Archival has ordered a city-led inspection of the Monterrazas de Cebu development in response to public outcry over its alleged contribution to the massive flooding in Barangay Guadalupe during Typhoon Tino.

The Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) has clarified that the authority to issue a cease-and-desist order (CDO) against the controversial Monterrazas de Cebu project rests with the Office of the Mayor, not with environmental regulators or the city’s building office.

In a letter dated March 3, 2026, Engineer Editha Peros, head of the CCENRO, formally endorsed to Mayor Nestor Archival a resolution passed by the Cebu City Council requesting the issuance of a CDO against the upscale hillside development.

The endorsement came after both the Office of the Building Official (OBO) and CCENRO determined that the power to halt ongoing project activities ultimately lies with the mayor.

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City resolution clears Monterrazas over Tino floods

Cebu City Hall has cleared the Monterrazas development in relation to the flooding that hit Barangay Guadalupe in November 2025. | CDN Digital file photo

A recent Cebu City resolution has stated that the flooding in Guadalupe Heights amid the onslaught of typhoon Tino resulted from “multiple contributing factors,” rather than from a single development.

Accordint to Cebu City Resolution No. 17-3083-2026, apart from the extraordinary amount of rainfall that came with the typhoon, “existing drainage limitations, tributary inflows, and other site conditions,” contributed to the floods.

The city passed the resolution on March 25, 2026. It cited a previously released hydrological study from the University of the Philippines (UP).

The study showed that 428 mm of rainfall, along with system-wide drainage issues, caused the massive November 2025 flood.

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Stopping Monterrazas not justified for now —City Council

The Cebu City Council has ruled out, for now, the issuance of a cease-and-desist order (CDO) against the controversial Monterrazas de Cebu project.

The council explained that technical findings do not solely link recent flooding to the project. It also took note of the developer’s ongoing compliance with regulatory requirements.

“In view of the foregoing and pending further technical evaluation, the imposition of a Cease-and-Desist Order on the Monterrazas de Cebu project is not warranted, without prejudice to continued monitoring by concerned government offices,” the approved resolution stated.

The resolution comes after a series of inspections, technical briefings, and consultations involving the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO), the Office of the Building Official (OBO), and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources–Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB).

This followed public criticism of the upland real estate development due to flood in its vicinity amid typhoon Tino in November 2025.

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Osmeña warns: ‘Monterrazas must prove it won’t worsen flooding’

Cebu City Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña | Sangguniang Panlungsod Cebu City – Secretariat

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña on Thursday warned that the burden of ensuring public safety in flood-prone areas rests on developers.

He said that the controversial Monterrazas de Cebu project must prove it will not aggravate flooding in Barangay Guadalupe.

Osmeña’s statement came as the Cebu City Council moved to recognize that recent flooding incidents in Guadalupe cannot be attributed to a single development, following technical findings presented before the body.

“This is not a criminal trial; this is a matter of public safety. The burden of proof is not on the City Government to establish that Monterrazas is the cause of the flooding. The burden falls on the developer to prove that their project WILL NOT worsen flooding. And they have not,” Osmeña said in a Facebook post.

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Osmeña: ‘If it floods again, I’ll work hard to cancel Monterrazas’

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña on Friday called to halt portions of the Monterrazas de Cebu development over flooding risks. | FILE PHOTO

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña on Friday called to halt portions of the Monterrazas de Cebu development, warning that continued road construction in the hillside project could worsen flooding in downstream communities.

This comes as city officials grapple with recurring floods in Barangay Guadalupe, where questions persist on whether large-scale upland developments are accelerating water runoff and overwhelming already limited drainage systems.

While the Cebu City Council earlier stopped short of recommending a cease-and-desist order (CDO) against the project, citing multiple causes of flooding, Osmeña argued that recent incidents point to a clear need to reassess ongoing works, particularly those that may increase the speed and volume of water flowing downhill.

“The detention ponds are obviously not big enough. There should be a cease and desist because you are putting people at risk,” Osmeña said during a press conference on Friday, April 10.

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Monterrazas developer to speak on CDO controversy April 15

Artist Impression of Monterrazas de Cebu | Photo from Philippine News Agency

The developer of the controversial Monterrazas de Cebu project is set to publicly address the issues surrounding calls for a cease-and-desist order (CDO) and ongoing scrutiny over its compliance and environmental impact.

Mont Property Group, Inc., the firm behind the upscale hillside development, has invited members of the media to a press conference on April 15. The agency said it aims to clarify “misinformation” circulating online and explain its side following recent developments at the Cebu City Council.

This comes weeks after the council adopted a resolution ruling out, for now, the issuance of a CDO against the project, despite earlier findings that flagged permit deficiencies and raised environmental concerns.

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On Monterrazas issue, Archival defers to council, touts ‘balance’

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival has declined to take a separate stance on calls to issue a cease and desist order against the Monterrazas development, saying he defers to the City Council’s position on the matter.

Archival said he respects the council’s decision not to pursue a cease and desist order against the upland real estate project.

“The council has its own reasons, and I will not object to that,” he said, a position that contrasts with that of Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

The mayor also said he has yet to formally receive any recommendation authorizing him to issue a cease and desist order.

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SIDE SA MONTERRAZAS

NICOMPLY SA CORRECTIVE MEASURES

DI MAKACAUSE SA BAHA

Monterrazas to resume operations under monitoring after flood probe

Monterrazas de Cebu project | CDN File Photo

The controversial Monterrazas de Cebu project will continue operations under government monitoring after regulators lifted a stoppage order and found no sole link between the development and last year’s flooding.

The development, long under public scrutiny following heavy flooding during Typhoon Tino in November 2025, has become a flashpoint in the debate over upland construction and its impact on downstream communities.

While concerns persist, both regulators and the Cebu City Council have stopped short of halting the project, pointing instead to multiple contributing factors, from extreme rainfall to inadequate drainage systems.

This means the project will move forward, but under continued oversight, which highlights the balancing act between urban development and environmental risk management in a rapidly growing city.

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Slater Young on Monterrazas issue: ‘Science has spoken’

Slater Young breaks his silence on the controversy surrounding his Monterrazas project following allegations linking it to flooding in Cebu. | Screengrabbed photo from Young/ Facebook

Celebrity engineer Slater Young has addressed the controversy around the Monterrazas project, more than five months after typhoon Tino inundated Cebu.

Young spoke in a nearly five-minute video posted on social media on Sunday evening, April 19.

He began by condoling with everyone who suffered from the storm on Nov. 4, 2025. He acknowledged the gravity of the tragedy, saying it was real and deserved real answers, which prompted him to finally speak.

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Netizens question Slater Young’s statement on Monterrazas project

Netizens expressed mixed to critical reactions to celebrity engineer Slater Young’s recent statement defending the Monterrazas project.

Young broke his silence more than five months after Typhoon Tino flooded parts of Metro Cebu. In a video posted on Sunday, April 19, he cited an independent University of the Philippines (UP) study, which he said showed the project did not worsen flooding.

However, many online users pushed back against his claims. Several questioned both the timing of his response and the conclusions of the study he referenced.

Some commenters rejected the idea that the project had no role in the flooding. They argued that even if Monterrazas was not the sole cause, it could still have contributed.

“Bro, if it wasn’t the cause, it was part of the cause,” one netizen wrote.

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