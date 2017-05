After the successful opening of their branch in SM Seaside City Cebu, Pink Heaven is now ready to serve its customers in SM City Cebu. Pink Heaven is a retail food service bakeshop and bistro offering quality cake products and innovative food dishes for an affordable price. Taste Pink Heaven’s Pistachio Cheesecake, or refresh yourself with Mango Malunggay, or have a slice or whole mouth-watering Chocolate cakes. Visit Pink Heaven at the 2nd level of the main mall in SM City Cebu. /PR

