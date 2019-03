CEBU CITY, Philippines – Following the success of their free Japanese language class offerings, Mayor Tomas Osmeña said that the time has come for the city government to also teach basic Korean language to interested Cebuanos.

But the city’s latest offering will only be held for a day and will only accommodate the first 50 registrants.

“If you do not make (it to) the cutoff, don’t worry. Other classes will be scheduled soon as well as classes in Japanese, Spanish, Mandarin, and German ,” Osmeña said in a Facebook post at noontime today, March 3.

Recognizing the high demand for Korean language classes, Mayor Osmeña posted an announcement on his Facebook page today that the Cebu City Public Library will be also hosting a free introductory Korean language class that is scheduled next weekend in partnership with WeTalk Inc., a teaching, learning and consultancy firm.

“Walay subtitles imong K-drama?” said the mayor’s post while inviting Cebuanos to register for their Korean language class offering.

Osmeña’s post said that classes will be held at the library’s second floor area from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on March 9, Saturday.

Online registration can be made through this link https://goo.gl/forms/CJzES7L9UqxKzSrG3

But the advisory “KOREAN BASIC LANGUAGE CLASS 101. Sorry, all slots are taken. Please Follow our Facebook Page www.facebook.com/ccpl1919, to get updates for other class schedule” was posted when Cebu Daily News Digital tried to access the link at 2 p.m. today or two hours after the mayor made his FB announcement.

Many of the 296 individuals who commented on the mayor’s FB post complained that all the 50 slots were already taken while others request for the holding of free French, Spanish and Mandarin classes among others.

Osmeña said that they are now studying the possibility of opening other foreign language classes at the city library in the coming days. /dcb