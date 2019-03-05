Sinas to bring Inayawan police station issue to President Duterte

Cebu City, Philippines — Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said he will let President Rodrigo Duterte know about the debacle involving the construction of a police station in Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City.

“Ipaabot namo na sa President. After we conduct documentation and gather evidences for the case,” said Sinas in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, March 5, 2019.

This is just one of the actions the police is planning to use in order for them to proceed with the construction of the new Pardo Police Station (Cebu City Police Station 7), which they claim is being blocked by Barangay Inayawan Chief Kirk Bryan Repollo.

Sinas said they are also planning to report to Philippine National Police (PNP) general Oscar Albayalde Repollo’s decision to tear down the fence surrounding the construction site, and also file complaints against Repollo before the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

“We are studying the possibility to file cases against him before the DILG, for damage of government property,” said Sinas.

“This project is supposed to be completed around March to April (this 2019) but we have not implemented because of this (debacle). And it’s a project of the national government,” he added.

On top of these, Sinas also said state auditors told PRO-7 that the contractor of the new Pardo Police Station can file appropriate charges against Repollo.

“I just met with officials from the COA (Commission on Audit) and it was among those discussed during our meeting. They were asking why it was not yet implemented,” he said.

According to Sinas, the Philippine National Police (PNP) has allocated P5 million for the construction of the new Pardo Police Station in Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City.

The Pardo Police Station is currently located in a space at the Pardo Public Market in Barangay Poblacion, Pardo, Cebu City.

Repollo, on the other hand, said he offered an alternative site for the planned Pardo Police Station because he believes that traffic problems may arise in the area where the police want the station to be built once it is operational.

In previous interviews, Repollo also claimed that the former members of the barangay council of Inayawan failed to secure an authorization for its former barangay captain Lutherlee Ignacio-Soon to sign the deed of donation in 2017.

But Sinas debunked Repollo’s claims, and added that they have consulted with their legal team about the matter. /bmjo