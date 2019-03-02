Cebu City Public Library reopens, but it will be closed when it rains

CEBU CITY, Philippines —As long as there is no downpour, the Cebu City Public Library (CCPL) is now open to cater its clients.

CCPL Chief Librarian Rosario Chua said they had reopened the library just Monday afternoon, May 20, despite the ongoing repairs in the third floor of the Rizal Memorial Library and Museum.

However, Chua said that they would be forced to close down the library and usher their clients out whenever it would rain.

Chua explained that rainwater would still seep through the roof of the building and enter their electrical room.

“For their safety, palongon man gyud namo ang mga plangka kay mosulod man didto (eletrical room) ang uwan. So pagawson gud namo sila kay di man pod gyud makabasa sa sulod kung walay suga,” Chua told CDN Digital in a phone interview.

(We have to turn off the circuit breakers whenever it rains for the safety of our clients because the rainwater will seep into our electrical room. We also have to usher them out because you can’t read anything inside with the lights off.)

Chua said that the contractor for the repairs committed to complete the installation of a gutter at the roof of the edifice within the week in order to prevent rainwater from entering the electrical room.

CCPL announced the temporary suspension of their services last Friday, May 17, due to the ongoing repairs./dbs