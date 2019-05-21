Gwen’s lawyer: ‘Letter was only a reminder’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Governor-elect Gwendolyn Garcia’s letter that cautioned the present Capitol administration against midnight deals and appointments was only a ‘reminder’ and was not meant to disrespect anyone.

Lawyer Manolette Dinsay, one of Garcia’s legal counsels, made this clarification after outgoing Governor Hilario Davide III said he was insulted by Garcia’s gesture of sending her lawyers to deliver the letter.

“Sayop gyud kaayo kay if you read the letter, plain and simple, it was a reminder. It was not a warning,” said Dinsay in a phone interview on Tuesday evening, May 21.

READ: Davide on Garcia’s letter: Insulting and unnecessary

Dinsay and other lawyers, who compose Garcia’s transition team, delivered the letter at the Office of the Governor on Monday, May 20. They shook hands and were greeted by Davide during their visit.

Dinsay said they were surprised by how Davide reacted because the letter was only a reminder and had no underlying message.

“The letter was very specific to be misunderstood. We were surprised that he misread the letter and felt insulted. By any stretch, the letter is not figurative,” Dinsay said.

Dinsay added that they only reminded the incumbent governor against midnight deals and appointments as they do not want it to hamper the transition of the administration.

READ: Gwen to Capitol admin: Refrain from closing ‘midnight’ deals, appointment

READ: Garcia warns against bidding of 14 province-owned lots

“Ingon pud si Governor [Garcia], Davide cannot play the sympathy part. The public need not be reminded about how they mistreated Governor Garcia when she was about to end her term and how her supporters were also unfairly treated even if they were doing their job,” he added.

The Capitol’s transition team has scheduled the formal turnover of the pertinent documents to the new administration on June 28, the last working day of the month. / celr